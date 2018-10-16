Henna hair dye a natural alternative to temporary hair dyes

Coloring your hair can cause varying amounts damage on the strands of your hair due to the harsh chemicals in the dye. However, chemical hair dye is not the only option available to color one’s hair. There are many natural options available including Henna hair dye that has been around for as long as humans have been experimenting with hair color. Lush offers four different henna hair dye bars, offering a small variety of colors while still providing a look for just about everyone. The four colors come in Noir, Rouge, Marron, and Brun. These colors, while somewhat self explanatory by their names have some complexity much like a box of chemical hair dye would.

The dying process takes anywhere from 4-6 hours. You start with clean dry hair, then you take the bar of the chosen color and break off half of it. Cutting it into smaller pieces makes the next step much easier. After segmenting off the portion of the bar that will be used, combine it in a heat proof bowl with steaming hot water and mix the bar into the water until it is much like a chocolate sauce consistency. Some consumers have shown videos of them using the bar by mixing it with black coffee, instead of hot water in order to get a darker color. You will need to divide the hair into sections and apply the hot mixture all over the hair and allow sit for 3-5 hours. The longer the color sits, the richer the color.

After washing out the henna mixture, the hair will be dyed, however the color will continue to progress more over the span of a week to a week and a half.

Henna hair dye is a much safer alternative to a chemical box of hair dye; however, it does not last as long as even the cheapest box of inexpensive hair color. With that being said, the color looks much more natural because the richness of the color depends on the original color to which it was applied. The henna bars also contain cocoa butter and essential oils to leave hair deeply conditioned and shiny afterwards.

The henna bar is a wonderful hair dye for anyone looking for a more natural, harm free option to coloring their hair or for someone who might want to change their color only semi-permanently.