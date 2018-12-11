Mesa continues Comfort Tent event despite rainy weather

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

San Diego Mesa College provided a Comfort Tent setup for students to free their minds as they practice calming activities and partake in conversations with peers while enjoying refreshments and listening to music. The event took place at the Learning Resource Center Quad from noon-5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 4, and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The tent was moved to the Student Health Services building in room I4-209 due to flooding inside the tent caused by the heavy rain. The event continued there until 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 and stayed there for the next two days. The next scheduled times for the tent were 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The Active Minds Club presented the following activities throughout the week: Monday-sparky bottle, Tuesday-molding clay, Wednesday-slime, Thursday-oobleck, and kindness rocks the whole week. The club offered students the opportunity to relieve their stress and have fun before finals take place.

Student Health Services Director Suzanne Khambata was in charge of managing the event and answering any questions or concerns students had relating to the event. “An email was sent to campus constituents notifying them of the move,” Khambata typed in an email response to a student asking about the status of the tent. Health care professionals were available for private conversations with students who wanted to express their inner thoughts with trusted individuals.