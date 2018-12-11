The Mesa Press

Mesa continues Comfort Tent event despite rainy weather

Students+prepare+for+a+relaxing+atmosphere+in+the+Comfort+Tent.
Mesa continues Comfort Tent event despite rainy weather

Students prepare for a relaxing atmosphere in the Comfort Tent.

Students prepare for a relaxing atmosphere in the Comfort Tent.

Samantha Festin

Students prepare for a relaxing atmosphere in the Comfort Tent.

Samantha Festin

Samantha Festin

Students prepare for a relaxing atmosphere in the Comfort Tent.

Samantha Festin, Staff Writer
December 11, 2018

San Diego Mesa College provided a Comfort Tent setup for students to free their minds as they practice calming activities and partake in conversations with peers while enjoying refreshments and listening to music. The event took place at the Learning Resource Center Quad from noon-5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 4, and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The tent was moved to the Student Health Services building in room I4-209 due to flooding inside the tent caused by the heavy rain. The event continued there until 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 and stayed there for the next two days. The next scheduled times for the tent were 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The Active Minds Club presented the following activities throughout the week: Monday-sparky bottle, Tuesday-molding clay,  Wednesday-slime, Thursday-oobleck, and kindness rocks the whole week. The club offered students the opportunity to relieve their stress and have fun before finals take place.

Student Health Services Director Suzanne Khambata was in charge of managing the event and answering any questions or concerns students had relating to the event. “An email was sent to campus constituents notifying them of the move,” Khambata typed in an email response to a student asking about the status of the tent. Health care professionals were available for private conversations with students who wanted to express their inner thoughts with trusted individuals.

Samantha Festin, Staff Writer

Samantha is majoring in journalism at San Diego Mesa College. She is in her third year of community college and plans to transfer to San Diego State University...

