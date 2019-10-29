First LGBTQ+ Ball

Last Tuesday San Diego Mesa College put together their first LGBTQ+ Celebration Week. For the celebration, the Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA), Fashion Club, and various students helped put together educational seminars about sexual identity, queer artistic comic showcase, a drag queen show, and the LGBTQ+ fair. On Fri., on October eighteenth, the week of fabulous festivities ended with the Spectrum Masquerade Ball, which had attendees in the groovy Halloween spirit.

Dr. Michael Harrison, co-advisor of the Mesa LGBTQ+ Safe Zone Task Force explained that the GSA wanted to organize the masquerade ball to give students the chance to attend a prom that represents all identities. Usually, high school proms award heterosexual couples, giving the titles prom king and prom queen. There are still issues of excluding non-heterosexual individuals from prom, especially from titles such as prom king or prom queen. Thus, the GSA organized the ball with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community and gender expression.

The ball took place in the Mesa Commons. The GSA also held a booth at the LGBTQ+ Celebration Fair on Thurs. Oct. 17 the GSA invited students to decorate masquerade masks for the event and purchase tickets. The ball was riddled with dark but dazzling costumes and phantasmagorical spirits.

Folks were “gettin’ down” in the upstairs dance floor, while next door students could grab a meal from the open buffet. Before entering the ball, students also had the chance to get professional photos taken of themselves. Some students attending the ball really outdid themselves with their costumes. Gaib Ramirez, a Fine Arts major, had a lot to say about the event. “I really enjoyed it, I thought the food at the ball was great, as well as the beverages. Everything was well worth the price of the ticket. The DJ played good music and all around we had a good turnout!” Two students adorned themselves in spooky formal attire, complete with a sweeping red velveteen cape, a fiery dragon mask and the other, in a bronze, horn-rimmed mask, and lacey red dress. It was all a fanciful time at the Spectrum Masquerade Ball that had everyone dancing until late around 10:00 p.m.