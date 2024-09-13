The Rupture of the White Cube: A Bold Exhibition Debuts at Mesa’s Art Gallery

I’m more than an artist; I consider myself a craftsman.’ Hugo Crosthwaite’s words resonate deeply in his latest exhibition, The Rupture of the White Cube, Held from Aug. 19 to Sept. 12 . His artwork transforms Mesa’s Art Gallery into something far more than a room of silent spectators. The exhibit showcases Hugo’s proud heritage of being from Mexico, specifically Tijuana. It tells the stories of the people from his town and allows their views of the world to be shown in a creative light.

Smadar Samson curated the installation in conjunction with Hugo Crosthwaite, and her vision played a pivotal role in shaping the exhibit’s concept. As Crosthwaite explained, “Smadar had this idea of presenting a white cube inside the gallery, but then having a performance take place within the cube, allowing the artwork to break away from it. The cube, being a construct often used to display art in an elitist, precious way, was reimagined here as something dynamic—a performance space that challenges how we perceive and engage with art.”

Gallery • 3 Photos Dominic Jones A central piece of The Rupture of the White Cube exhibit, where Hugo Crosthwaite’s artwork literally breaks through the traditional white cube, symbolizing the deconstruction of conventional art spaces. The black-and-white imagery reflects the urban landscapes of Tijuana, telling the stories of the artist’s heritage

In addition to the white cube, Hugo’s colored canvas takes center stage within the exhibit.

Crosthwaite further explained,” I also decided to do this long piece of painting, which is 30 inches by 40 feet, which presents Tijuana as this line, a line of imagery that cuts across the gallery, which is kind of this idea of something that’s conversing with the white cube and what’s happening inside the cube.”

The installation and massive painting reflect Crosthwaite’s craftsmanship and desire to tell stories that challenge conventional art constructs. The Rupture of the White Cube is not just an exhibit; it’s an immersive experience where heritage, artistry, and innovation come together, offering a fresh perspective on how we view art and the spaces in which it exists.

