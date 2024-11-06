A review of Tyler, the Creator’s Chromokopia – A vivid journey into color and contrast

Over the past several years, rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, fashion designer, director, and creator, Tyler, the Creator has built an impressive discography that consistently redefined the boundaries of genre and emotion. Coming off a rough patch in Tyler’s career with “Cherry Bomb” due to harsh critic reviews and overall public perception of the quality of the album, “Flower Boy” became his blooming phase after a period of self-reflection, revealing Tyler’s vulnerabilities and emotional baggage that marked a shift from his earlier provocations to a more introspective lyrical approach and unique stylistic polished production that Tyler’s known for to this day.

“Igor” followed, a bold dive into an electro-soul breakup album that allowed Tyler to explore heartbreak with a visceral, sonic intensity, wrapped in vibrant, synth-heavy arrangements. It was around this period in his career when the general public started picking up on his new stylistic approach to rap and RnB. Then shortly after, “Call Me If You Get Lost” emerged as a hip-hop travelog, blending Tyler’s brash charisma with an itinerary that took listeners on a journey through lust, luxury, and longing, powered by the DJ Drama-hosted mixtape format.

Now, with “Chromokopia,” after an extremely brief album rollout, Tyler has returned with perhaps his most conceptually ambitious work yet, drawing inspiration from The Phantom Tollbooth’s St. Chroma—a character who embodies the idea of color as more than just visual but as emotional and existential experience. Tyler channels this concept into an album that’s as much about navigating life’s contrasts as it is about celebrating hues of identity and self-expression.

The lead single off the record “Noid,” discusses how Tyler examines his ambivalence toward fame and about the motivations of his fans, being almost confrontational to the listener and the world around him. Providing a level of intriguing meta-commentary on these feelings and extravagant production that’s reflected throughout the album.

Story continues below advertisement

The opening track “St. Chroma” displays some profuse layers of marching and vocal harmonies by Daniel Caesar on top of some great piano and synth pieces, with Tyler delivering his lyrics of debate about his career thus far in a whisper tone, only to be absolutely slammed by a hard-hitting synth drop that completes for what makes an amazing opener to the project, and a subtle introduction to what the album has in store. Most of the record also contains clean and consistent transitions between tracks, making for an easy and almost cinematic listening experience.

Some bangers on the album include “Rah Tah Tah,” “I Killed You,” and “Sticky” featuring GloRilla and Lil Wayne, and “Thought I Was Dead” featuring ScHoolboy Q and Santigold. These songs display Tyler’s strong suits that are recognizable from his early music career with eccentric and quirky production, dark and brash lyrics that set the tone for Tyler’s current “character” that he consistently paints within his recent projects, and a hard-hitting flow and delivery that compliments the impact that Tyler aims to hit with these tracks.

Then we have tracks like “Darling I,” “Hey Jane,” “Take your Mask Off,” “Tomorrow,” “Like him,” and “I Hope You Find Your Way Home,” that bring a really deep personal introspective narrative look that makes up the bread and butter of the story that Tyler presents with this project. These songs give us some really touching and hard-hitting lyrics about thinking of having children, tough relationships with multiple partners, and his problematic upbringing without a father. Including some melodic and eccentric production that puts a spotlight on the growth Tyler has had with his production skills since “Flower Boy”.

However, not everything on this record was perfect though. The production on “Judge Judy” felt it was not as up to quality as the rest of the record and was left feeling like satire due to the contents of the track and how it was delivered. The track “Balloon” however quickly brought the record back on track though with catchy and bright pianos and a great feature from Doechii. The song assists “I Hope You Find Your Way Home” with a strong ending. Wrapping up his message from the project with the hope that listeners “takes their masks off” and find where they belong in the world. A play on the cover art of the album which shows Tyler posing in a mask.

“Chromokopia” might not be the easy-listening escapade that “Flower Boy” or “Call Me If You Get Lost” sometimes offered, but it’s certainly amongst Tyler’s most profound works. He has distilled the experience of St. Chroma into an album that feels alive with contrast and contradiction, with colors bleeding across genres, tones, and emotions. It’s an album for those willing to delve into its complexities, understanding that life’s palette is rarely just primary colors, but the full, unpredictable spectrum.

In “Chromokopia,” Tyler, the Creator has not only outdone himself but has created a soundtrack for our times—vivid, dark, and beautiful within its complexity.