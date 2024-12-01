College theatre is more powerful than you think

The partnership between Do Tell! Theatre and Mesa College Theatre Company provided an emotional and powerful experience during its only weekend.

The Apolliad theater was home to the “New Play Festival,” which debuted Thursday Nov. 14 and advertised “Love, Passion, Revenge, Betrayal and MORE” on the flier. This collaboration produced a collection of both original works by Mesa College students and adaptations of long-standing greats.

The play festival was only live for this weekend which created this must-see environment around the show. This made the opening night show feel even more special, knowing that no one will ever get to experience this again.

Before the show began George Yé, co-chair of dramatic arts, came before the audience and shared his excitement, stating that this is the “World premier of some original works,” something that excited the audience which responded with applause. The Festival was comprised of 10 incredible acts, with 3 of them being emotional monologues that did a great job at setting the tone for the following act.

The acts ranged from meet-cute scenarios to obsessive baristas ending with a dramatic slow burn set in a hospital. Some acts are outstanding comedies while others include heavy topics like immigration, homelessness, and suppression which gave the performance a much more real feeling. The location of the performance being in San Diego really enhances the topic’s impact as these are issues that San Diegans face in increasing numbers every year.

The cast fit excellently in their roles with some actors really coming alive in their roles such as Jordan “Odie” Hymas who plays the Cafe owner in “My Cafe” by Jason Banh and adapted by Odie. This act follows the owner as he explains to the audience in a monologue his favorite customers of each day. Quickly the audience began to pick up that something wasn’t quite right with one of the days as the story quickly derailed in the most entertaining fashion.

An original work from the night is “Cute,” written and directed by Luis Meraz. This act explores love through a comedic angle playing with perspective. It takes place at the Grand Canyon in which two strangers meet on a secluded bench just taking in the beauty. The dialogue is playful and witty and the performance of the actors paid great respect to the script.

The night ends with “Nightingale,” a performance exploring the moment a son finds out that his mother is terminally ill. The act explores the son’s grief in depth while also showcasing the grief of the hospital in which the Ill mother once served. This piece was a beautiful send-off for the night which sent the audience on their way with wholesome yet somber feelings.

Throughout the night each act kept impressing the audience more and more, causing the audience to be overjoyed, then suddenly moved to tears on several occasions. The sheer impact that the actors had on the audience was outstanding. It is safe to say that anyone who missed this play missed out on an amazing experience.

The MCTC has shown once again the quality it is capable of, and the impressive immersion the actors are able to give. Most members of the audience were older, appearing to be parents or grandparents of the actors… What was missing was students.

Students should go see school plays, plain and simple. Not only does this directly support the school’s theater program and therefore contribute to the community, but it’s a worthwhile endeavor to go and enjoy these stories being put on. The MCTC deserves more recognition for the amazing work that it does. So next time you see a flier, buy a ticket and enjoy the show.

The Mesa College Theatre Company currently is raising money for an endowment fund that will allow the company to improve operations and increase equipment as well as provide for students via scholarships. A link to donate has been provided here.

Do Tell! Theatre is a small theater group that does “Conventional theater in unconventional places,” relying on their core skills rather than flashy sets to give their performances power. They can be found @dotelltheater on Instagram.