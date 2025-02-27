Mesa’s Food Options Are A Must Try

As spring time approaches so do brighter and hotter days. With that, making sure to stay hydrated and energized becomes a big priority. Mesa College has plenty of options when it comes to grabbing a drink or sitting down to chill while getting a delicious bite in the mix. In the LRC building you can find a variety of snacks to choose from. Getting to the building is the easy spot choosing which one out of all the options is the hard part. However if a snack isn’t enough how about a delicious meal? One of the more familiar spots for a good meal would be the 72Fifty restaurant. Although the menu isn’t always the same and the hours do vary, 72Fifty is highly recommended. Hosted, served and cooked by our very own students here at Mesa College. The food is always different and highly satisfying. If that isn’t eye-catching enough then the Mesa commons has you covered with burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches. All at an affordable price and the short distance location making it a bigger plus. Although, if lunch isn’t your thing maybe breakfast is. The Terrace Cafe is filled with various drinks such as coffee, tea, energy drinks and much more as well as food options like muffins, cookies, chips and much more snacks for on the go. As you can see Mesa College has numerous amounts of dine in or on the go options. Your health matters and how you treat your body does too. You don’t have to travel far for a good snack, especially not here at Mesa College with all its flavor and variety.

