San Diego Latino Film Festival returns for 32nd Year

The 32nd Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF) kicked off this weekend, inviting audiences to experience the beauty, diversity, and complexity of Latino culture through the art of cinema. Hosted at the AMC Fashion Valley Theatre and Digital Gym Cinema, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Latin American, U.S., and Spanish filmmaking.

Spanning 10 days, the festival features over 150 films from more than 20 countries, including a mix of feature films, documentaries, short films, and animations. As one of the largest events of its kind in the U.S., SDLFF has long been an essential platform for Latino filmmakers to share their stories and perspectives.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 32nd edition of the festival,” said Maria Garcia, the festival director. “Our goal has always been to highlight and uplift Latino voices, providing a space for authentic, diverse stories that reflect the richness of our culture. This year, we’re proud to present an incredible lineup of films that not only entertain but also inspire and provoke thought.”

Among the most highly anticipated events is the opening night film, La Voz De Los Muertos,which tells the poignant story of a family torn apart by migration and the emotional toll it takes on their relationships. Directed by Carlos Gutierrez, the film has already garnered critical acclaim for its exploration of identity, belonging, and sacrifice.

Another highlight is the closing night film, Revolucion Viva,a stirring documentary focusing on political resistance movements across Latin America. The film sheds light on the voices of activists who have fought for justice and change over generations, offering both historical insight and a look at contemporary struggles for democracy and human rights.

In addition to the films, SDLFF features a diverse program of panels, workshops, and networking events. This year’s lineup includes discussions on Latino representation in Hollywood, the impact of digital platforms on independent filmmaking, and the challenges faced by Latino filmmakers in the global industry. These sessions allow industry professionals and aspiring filmmakers to connect, exchange ideas, and strengthen the sense of community.

The festival also celebrates music, art, and food, with local vendors offering traditional Latino cuisine, live performances, and art exhibits. This multi-sensory experience highlights the richness and vibrancy of Latino culture in San Diego.

With a growing audience year after year, the San Diego Latino Film Festival continues to be a beacon of cultural expression, promoting Latino cinema and celebrating diversity and inclusion in the film industry. The festival runs through March 25, with tickets available for individual films or full passes.



