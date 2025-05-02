Benefits students and teachers need to utilize

One industry that offers discounts is electronics. Adobe, while initially free to download with most features available, provides an upgraded edition for more advanced file editing software. Apple hardly ever offers discounts, but does provide for students and teachers who can save on buying new macs and iPads. Many cell phone providers offer teacher discounts as well as offering school districts special packages that save through purchasing a certain quantity in bulk.

The supplies industry also provides savings for teachers exclusively. Books-A-Million offers an educator program that provides a 20% discount for in-store purchases or free shipping for online purchases. DollarDays and Pencils.com offer a 10% discount on every order. Half Price Books provides educators and librarians 10% with an educator discount card. JoAnn’s and Michael’s offer 15% off on in-store and online purchases.

Another industry teachers primarily benefit from is the clothing and shoe industry. Hanes, Champion, One Hanes Place, and Just My Size offer 10% for active and retired teachers. J.Crew and Karen Kane offer 20% with Karen Kane solely being for online purchases and J.Crew factory stores are excluded from the offer. Levis offers 15% on all products and Adidas offers 30% online or 15% in store at factories or outlets. Steve Madden offers 25% to not only teachers but all faculty and staff. Target also offers discounts for all education staff.

Students, teachers, faculty and staff have many cost saving opportunities. It is a shame that companies choose not to advertise it since they want to provide it to look good and take consumers away from competitors, but they also do not want to lose too much revenue. Every offer has its requirement for verification. The most used method is using your .edu email to create an account. The other method is using a program called id.me, which helps students securely verify themselves with federal standards.