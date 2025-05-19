Mesa Moves delivers powerful stories through dance

“Mesa Moves: Dance Spectrum” was a vibrant and moving celebration of dance that highlighted the creativity and passion of San Diego Mesa College’s dance program.

The show featured a wide range of styles, from contemporary and jazz to hip-hop and folklórico.

What made it especially memorable was the strong theatrical quality present in many of the pieces.

For instance, in “BITE ME,” choreographed by Ramell Vann and set to Aurora’s haunting track “Starvation,” dancers used sharp, angular and intense movements to express emotional hunger and inner turmoil.

Similarly, “Comes and Goes,” choreographed by Melissa Flores R. and set to Dean Lewis’ “Waves,” explored the quiet persistence of depression. The dancers moved in and out of each other’s space — sometimes reaching, sometimes pulling away — depicting the ebbs and flows of emotional struggle with grace and vulnerability.

One of the most powerful pieces was “Something’s WRONG!,” choreographed by Jiovani Chavez. Beginning with two men cautiously approaching one another, the dance unfolded into a moving story about gay identity, coming out and homophobia. Set to a blend of Pink Floyd’s “The Great Gig in the Sky” and Wrabel’s “The Village,” the choreography was heartfelt and touching.

Balancing the emotional weight of these pieces were several more lighthearted and energetic performances.

These included “El Toro Mambo,” choreographed by Karla Parra, which stood out for its vibrant colors and Latin flair. With dancers in folklórico-inspired dresses and fast, rhythmic footwork, the piece was a spirited celebration of Mexican culture.

“Vibes Vibes Vibes,” choreographed by Tem Albright and set to a mashup of Doja Cat songs, was fast-paced, fun and sassy.

“My Power,” choreographed by Grace Ward, captured the fierce confidence of Beyoncé’s anthem with empowering moves and attitude, while “YA YA” by Cecelia Hamilton, continued the Beyoncé theme with dynamic and united movement.

Altogether, “Mesa Moves: Dance Spectrum” was a lively testament to the range and dedication of Mesa College’s dance students and faculty.