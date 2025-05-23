Sun time means fun time in San Diego

California is notorious for its sunny weather and that is most utilized during the summer. The traditional summer activities consist of going to the beach, theaters, malls, etc. San Diego has far more to offer than places visitable elsewhere.

A good first step is visiting San Diego’s tourist attractions that provide events during the summer. Balboa Park has many events over the summer such as the International Fringe Festival from May 17-23, Motorcycles in the Park on Sunday, May 25, A Taste 4 Sports on Thursday, May 29, among others. Check out the Balboa Park event calendar for more events and information.

Another way to spend the summer is attending paid and/or free concerts. Concerts are a fun way to hang out with friends and enjoy music. Sandiego.org lists some of the concerts San Diego has to offer this summer including Toyota Summer Concert between June 11 – July 6 at San Diego County Fair, Smooth Jazz Festival between June 21-22 at Jacobs Park, etc.

Summer is a time when job openings see an increase. Seasonal jobs are important since some people prefer or need to spend their summers working. Countless job sites such as Indeed, ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, etc. have job listings uploaded daily and are easy to utilize.

There is much to do during the summer, especially in San Diego. Whether you visit tourist attractions, go to local events such as concerts, and/or find employment, San Diego will have warm weather and a lot to do.