The Stand wants to help hungry students

Millions of people across the United States struggle with obtaining enough food for themselves and their families. The Stand at San Diego Mesa College is working to assist community members facing this issue with their large scale food distribution.

The Stand assists students who are struggling with basic needs, such as clothing, hygiene products and food through a multitude of different programs. Most students are eligible for the offered services, provided they are enrolled in at least one course at Mesa College.

A standout is their no-cost food distribution events, such as their farmer’s market, which offers all community members food and fresh produce with zero requirements.

“Everybody has needs.” said Caterina Palestini, who is a learning resource manager at Mesa, during one of the Stand’s farmer’s market.

Pahua Vang, the student services technician at the Stand, was enthusiastic to share all about the Stand’s mission. She has been working at the Stand for around five years, and was proud to share its commitment to equally providing food for all members of the community.

“We want to be able to serve all our students.” Vang said, “The Stand is here to help if any issues come up.”

The Stand works in partnership with Feeding San Diego, a charity and food bank, in order to assist in supplying for their food distribution events. Many people who utilize these services are thankful for them, and emphasized how even if they weren’t experiencing food insecurity, they appreciate the assistance.

“Anything helps.” said Daniel Aguilar, a student at Mesa college. “I go to these all the time, especially at City college.”

The Stand’s food distribution events happen four times a month, and the consistency of them was praised by participants, several of whom said they’ve gone to at least once a month for years. Vang emphasized that the Stand was committed to always showing up, “Rain or shine.”

These events are open to any and all members of the Mesa community, not just students. According to Vang, the Stand aims to help students as much as possible, but all other members of the Mesa community are free to take what they need on a first come, first served basis.

“We just want students to know it’s free, and they’re the priority.” Vang said.

All the individuals who were present and chose to share agreed that they would be likely to continue utilizing the Stand’s food assistance services.

Thanks to the combined efforts of volunteers, advocates, and contributors, the Stand continues to help feed Mesa.