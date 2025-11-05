Students at Mesa shows their creativity and story in the Costume Contest

The Costume Contest hosted by the Gaming Club and Fashion Club was held at the Pride Center at San Diego Mesa College on October 30th, the day before Halloween. Many students gathered wearing costumes filled with their own unique touches.

“We’ve been doing costume contests at the Pride Center since we first opened in 2023,” Sage Shevkolenko, Pride Center project assistant, said. “Brings in students from all sorts of different backgrounds and different majors and stuff like that and I think it’s really nice. Because normally you don’t see these types of majors interacting with each other much unless it’s within social Gatherings.”

Masha Randall, one of the participants of the contest dressed up as Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon, spoke about the reason she chose this costume. “I’m very gravitated towards Usagi and how she’s always been there for her friends and that’s one of the reasons why I dressed up with her today.” She continued sharing her special feelings about that costume like so: “Sailor Moon has had a really big part of my life and especially dealing mentally. Sailor Moon has helped save my life in a way.”

Another participant of the contest, Analice Ferrari Cipriano, explained her costume. “I am Esmeralda from a Disney movie. I wanted to be a character that had curly hair because it is my natural hair,” she said, “I really like her as a character. And honestly, I think her features are similar to mine. I like the way she dresses and her looks.”

Other students also participated in wearing eye-catching costumes, such as Pikachu and Ash pairs, and aliens. They showcased their costumes on the runway and praised each other.

What was striking was how each participant wore their costume with their own style, ideas, and stories woven into it. The runway looked like their lives themselves. This contest wasn’t just a costume contest; it was a place celebrating individuality and personal stories.