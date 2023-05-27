The end of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy?’

This article may contain spoilers for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!”

Marvel’s new film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” left the theater speechless after diving into the backstory of the character Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). The comparison between animal testing and this film was able to create an emotional attachment between the viewers and Rocket’s trauma.

This was a way to conclude your relationship with some of Marvel’s most badass characters. Letting Rocket’s character show his vulnerability from the experiments done on him had the audience in silence the whole film.

Watching the first two films before the third is best to understand Rocket’s character development better. The film was a spiral of emotions throughout all of the characters, especially Peter Quill grieving the “death” of Gamora, but she is not actually dead– that part is confusing so we will leave it at that.

It’s humorous, sad and an overall emotional rollercoaster. The music choice throughout the film helps gives insight into the plot of the character’s next mission. The opening scene playing the iconic song, “Creep” by Radiohead, painted the picture of how Rocket feels about himself and how the timeline of the film plays out.

Certain emotional scenes flash back to the time Rocket was young and first created. Director-Writer James Gunn introduces three new characters, Floor, Lylla and Teefs, who are most important to Rockets past. This is where the connection between animal testing and Rocket’s past clicked.

There were unexpected waves of emotion from the audience as they grew a connection with the friendship of Rocket and his friends– you’ll have to watch the movie for more details. It was hard to not look away from the screen as the film became more intriguing with every scene.

Should you watch the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?”– absolutely! This film is highly recommended to watch if you like a mix of badass action scenes and tears rolling down your face.

The film’s overall message shows that everyone has their own flaws and no one is perfect. Everyone has a backstory, no matter how tough and strong we are, we are the product of our own past. This was an amazingly thought-out way to wrap up the trilogy of the “Guardians of the Galaxy.”