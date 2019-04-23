Something Newsy Episode: 13 – Earth Day
April 23, 2019
In this episode of Something Newsy, we talk about Earth Day! Earth Day, on April 22nd, is an annual celebration and awareness event for the changes that need to be made in our everyday lives to protect the planet.
We discuss the history of Earth Day, some facts about the climate as well as the contributions you the reader can make to help the health of Mother Earth.
Voices: