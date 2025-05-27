AI and the future: Mesa students share their thoughts

In this video, Mesa students discuss the current and potential future impacts of artificial intelligence on our lives by exploring questions such as:

Is AI mostly helping or hindering student learning?

In which areas is AI already outperforming humans, and where might it surpass us next?

How is AI impacting — and how might it continue to impact — the job market, creativity, and social interaction?

What are the potential benefits and drawbacks of these changes?

Could AI ever become truly conscious?

And if it did, what would that even look like, and would we even know?

Watch to hear students’ honest and thoughtful reflections on the opportunities and challenges AI presents.