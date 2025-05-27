The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

AI and the future: Mesa students share their thoughts

Rosa Silberztein, Staff Writer
May 27, 2025
Rosa Silberztein

In this video, Mesa students discuss the current and potential future impacts of artificial intelligence on our lives by exploring questions such as:

  • Is AI mostly helping or hindering student learning?
  • In which areas is AI already outperforming humans, and where might it surpass us next?
  • How is AI impacting — and how might it continue to impact — the job market, creativity, and social interaction?
  • What are the potential benefits and drawbacks of these changes?
  • Could AI ever become truly conscious?
  • And if it did, what would that even look like, and would we even know?

Watch to hear students’ honest and thoughtful reflections on the opportunities and challenges AI presents.

About the Contributor
Rosa Silberztein
Rosa Silberztein, Staff Writer

Before moving to San Diego, Rosa studied Studio Arts and Political Science at Concordia University in Montreal Canada. She is currently working as a teacher’s assistant. Her interests include politics, culture and philosophy. She enjoys reading, writing and painting.

