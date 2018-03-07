Become apart of Lupe’s Taco Shop!

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lupe’s Taco Shop will be visiting the Mesa campus this Thursday, March 8th to recruit students seeking employment! The authentic Mexican restaurant is located off of Linda Vista Rd., which is conveniently close to the campus. It has recently been remodeled, with an upgraded digital menu and trendy décor creating a modern feel with its neon-light taco sign, hanging lights, fun textiles, and an open kitchen which takes pride in making everything from scratch- except the Hot Cheetos they stuff in their signature burrito. Yep, a Hot Cheetos burrito!

Edwina, a supervisor says, “we are looking for outgoing, energetic students who enjoy working as a team.” Lupe’s has plenty of open positions for part-time and full-time, including cashiers, bussers, and light prep cooks.

If this interests you, print out a resume and stop by Sunrize plaza in between the Mesa Commons area and bookstore anytime from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to get more information!