Get Ready For Comfort Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Student Health Services will provide a “Comfort Tent” from May 14-18 at the LRC Quad for students to destress before finals week.

The tent is a safe space for students to unwind and relax during the crazy times finals brings to campus. The space will provide places to sit and chill out, music to play, food to eat among other relaxing activities. Health services will provide therapists and counselors so students have to chance to use them as resources if needed.

The comfort tent is about mental health awareness and providing students with the chance to take care of themselves and seek the mental refuge before the stress of exams take over. The therapists welcome students to talk to them whether they need advice, need to vent, or to just have a conversation about anything.

“Decompression is an important resource to be successful,” Mark Malebranche, nurse adjunct, said. “We want to make sure students are able to do so.” Be sure to stop by Monday from noon- 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Friday 9:30 a.m.- noon.

On May 16, Active Minds is having their Chapter Kickoff in the LRC Quad to explain and encourage students to join the nationwide club. The organization is run on over 450 campuses to open the conversation about mental that was started by Alison Malmon who lost her brother to suicide.

The club aims to open the conversation about mental health and spread of awareness of having a healthy mind. Malebranche and Michelle Harris Feller, counseling coordinator, and peer educators will be at the recruitment to be an open source of information for students. The club does not begin until fall 2018 but there will be announcements with its arrival through summer.

For finals week, there will be a “Comfort Cart” driving around campus May 21- 25 handing out snacks, pencils, scantrons and positivity to students to help alleviate some of the stress that comes during the week. Therapists will also be aboard the cart in case students want to chat while they grab some supplies. Student Health Services is here to make finals week much more bearable!