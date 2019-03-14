Planning to transfer? Mesa can help

Transferring from a community college to a four year university can be quite an overwhelming process, but Mesa offers many different workshops and events that can help make that process less stressful for every student. Those who have questions about the transfer process from the SDCCD system to a university may want to attend one of the many workshops Mesa has to offer to their students to make the transition easier. In fact, some of those are workshops and events are happening during the months of March and April.

Those who have been denied admission to their top choice, do not be discouraged there can be a second chance by appealing the admission decision. By attending the appeals workshop to learn about the different tools that are offered to appeal the universities’ decision. As well as some tips that can help guide students in the right direction. Appeals are not guaranteed but can be worth the shot. The appeals workshop will be taking place Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 5:00 p.m. It will be held on the third floor of the Student Services building in the Transfer Center Conference room, I4-306F. For the other workshop dates offered during the month of April, for those dates you can go the Mesa website, sdmesa.edu, under Transfer Center Workshops and Events.

When students look into transferring and there can be that one grade holding them back and then begin to ask themselves, “How do I get rid of a bad grade?” There is a process called, academic renewal, this is the process to have substandard grades removed from your GPA calculation, according to SDCCD’s webpage for the Evaluations Office. There are certain criteria that has to be met to do so. If students have further questions about academic renewal, there will be a workshop held in the same room, I4-306F, as the appeals workshop on April 15, from noon to 1 p.m..

Picking the right university to transfer to can be a hard decision, but Mesa offers the opportunity to meet one-on-one with different university representatives. These representatives will be on campus and are open to schedule appointments. Some universities that offer these one-on-one appointments are San Diego State University, University of California San Diego, and University of California Santa Barbara. Transfer Center Coordinator, Anne Hedekin, said, “The one-on-ones are usually student driven, they can last 15 to 30 minutes. They can provide details about the campus and the major.Specific details about the major are usually available in the college (on website) or in the department page. Most schools have an academic adviser you can also get detailed info from. Each school is slightly different.” If this is an interest sign ups for one-on-one appointments can be done at the Transfer Center or through Mesa’s calendar, which can be accessed through the Mesa’s homepage.

There will be a Transfer Mini Fair on Wednesday, March 20 in the Mesa Commons Breezeway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The purpose of this event is to have group tabling, where there will be tables of different colleges set up to efficiently have university representatives’ visits and to allow students to get more information from the schools and the majors offered at the schools. There will be a variety of universities there from Azusa Pacific, Design Institute of San Diego, National University, Point Loma Nazarene University and more. Don’t be shy to stop by and gather some information from these schools they will be there for the students’ benefits. More information about the Transfer and Career Center can be found at Mesa’s Transfer Center Website or on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @sdmesatce.