SDCCD postpones spring 2020 graduation ceremonies to summer, fall, or digital format

Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremonies have been postponed, announced SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll on April 1. This applies to all district campuses: City, Miramar, Mesa and Continuing Education.

The ceremonies may take place in summer or fall, or in a digital format, depending on how the COVID-19 crisis develops, according to Carroll. The postponement is due to the ban of large gatherings and the district’s need to allot enough time for vendors who supply the ceremonies with academic regalia and other multifarious graduation items. All graduating students received an email regarding cancelation of ceremonies on April 1, and will continue to receive email updates regarding the graduation ceremonies.

SDCCD is continuing to process all Spring and Summer 2020 graduation applications remotely. The deadline to apply to be a spring graduate is April 30. Completion of requirements will be noted on transcripts and diploma/s mailed to the address on file. Spring graduates can expect diplomas to arrive in their mailboxes by early August and summer graduates can expect theirs in the middle of October.

The district had myriad students message them asking about commencement plans and imploring them not to cancel the ceremonies. SDCCD is deeply sorry to postpone the events and understands their importance to students. As of April 1, the events have not been canceled, but postponed.