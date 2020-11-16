Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week at Mesa

San Diego Mesa College is holding a Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week to serve, support, and bring awareness to those in need during the week of Nov. 16-19. If you’re interested in participating in any of the virtual or social distanced events hosted by Mesa, continue reading below.

Monday-Thursday from 1p.m.- 2p.m. and 4 p.m.- 5 p.m., Mesa will hold a drive-thru in lot seven at Mesa Campus, which will provide Thanksgiving meals that can feed up to five to eight people. The requirements for the drive-thru are being enrolled at Mesa, having a car or truck, and filling out registration prior. Registration for this event is now closed, however for more questions or concerns, please email mesathestand@sdccd.edu.

Monday Nov. 16 from 11a.m.-noon, there will be a LinkedIn 101 virtual meeting on how to build a strong profile and connections. The presenter for this will be Mesa’s project assistant, Luiza Barreto Rodrigues. Registration for this event is required and can be done here.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m.- noon a zoom lecture, “Living Right When Money Is Tight,” will be held for students to learn about access to free and low-cost resources using a student ID. Refer here to find the Zoom ID for this meeting. This will be held by EOPS team members Julianne “J” Kontos and Ivonne Meza. From noon – 1 p.m, the organization, Borderless Scholars Undocu-Circle, will be holding a zoom meeting for the community to come together in a safe space and talk about their feelings, current events, county updates, and more. Refer to this link here for the Zoom ID. From 3 p.m.- 3:45 p.m., San Diego Mesa College Student Health Services is providing a virtual meeting called Be Calm, for those who might be seeking stress management, anxiety reduction, or are in search of different ways to practice coping strategies. This event will be presented by licensed clinical social worker, Linda Gibbins-Croft.

. Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.- noon, Warm and Fuzzy Distribution will be at Mesa providing students with a goodie bag full of winter supplies. Supplies are limited and prior registration is required. At 2 p.m., Active Minds will hold a Zoom meeting discussing changing the narrative around mental health, with licensed marriage and family therapist, Maria Aurora San Pedro as the speaker. For this event, refer to this flyer for the Zoom ID. From 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., there will be another Black Student Forum held by Monica Woodruff, a marriage and family therapist, and John Guinn, LMFT, to share grief and ideas about ways to pursue justice. You can find the Zoom ID attached here. And from 4 p.m.- 5 p.m., Mesa’s Student Health Services is holding a meeting to discuss, connect, and support LGBTQIA and allies. To attend this meeting, find the zoom ID here.

Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. there will be a no-touch, free drive-thru farmers market at parking lot three on Mesa Campus. Students can stop by and pick up fresh fruits and vegetables by completing this form provided by Mesa’s Student Services, The Stand. From 2 p.m.- 3 p.m., another stress and anxiety management virtual meeting, Be Calm, will be held. And lastly, from 3:30 p.m.- 4:15 p.m., San Diego Mesa College Student Services is planning on holding a Games Group virtual event where students can stay connected by playing Jackbox games with others; hosted by Linda Gibbins-Croft.

More information about these events can be found here. Project assistant for Mesa Student Affairs, Jennifer Park, can be contacted at jpark002@sdccd.edu regarding any further questions.