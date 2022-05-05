Finalists named for Mesa president

The announced finalists for the president of Mesa College are (l to r): Dr. Jeannie Kim, Dr. Ashanti Hands, and Dr. Kristina Whalen.

*staff note: 5/6/22 quote for Dr. Whalen added

In a district-wide email, the SDCCD announced that three finalists have been named to fill the position of president of San Diego Mesa College.

The three finalists are:

Dr. Kristina Whalen, Vice President of Academic Services, Las Positas College

Dr. Jeannie Kim, Vice Chancellor of Educational Services and Strategic Planning, Riverside Community College District

Dr. Ashanti Hands, Vice President of Student Services, San Diego Mesa College

Hands previously served as the Dean of Student Affairs at Mesa before assuming her current position at the college in 2016. She has both a doctorate and master’s degree from San Diego State University and a bachelor’s degree from UC San Diego.

Whalen was the Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Instructional Support Services at City College of San Francisco before starting her current job at Las Positas College in 2019. She earned her doctorate and master’s degrees from Florida State University and a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University.

“I am energized by the opportunity to serve students at San Diego Mesa College. The leadership team in the district sets the bar for student-focused best practices, especially around equity-advancing work. I feel honored that two levels of review concluded my demonstrated leadership aligns with those traditions,” Whalen said.

Kim previously served as Associate Vice Chancellor, Grants and Economic Development, at the Riverside Community College District until she took her current position in 2020. She earned her doctorate from Claremont Graduate University; a master’s degree from California State University, Fullerton; and a bachelor’s degree from UCLA.

Public forums for each candidate will take place on May 9 from 1-5 p.m. in Room MC-211 and will also be streamed on Zoom. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The person selected to replace Mesa’s current president, Dr. Pamela Luster, is expected to begin in July.