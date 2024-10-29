Understanding San Diego’s upcoming ballot measures: Key changes and what they mean for voters

Editors note: A correction has been made to this story concerning the taxpayer cost of Measure HH. The correct amount is $25 annually for every $100,000 of their property’s assessed value, not $59, as was mistakenly reported.

Ballots can often be overwhelming, and difficult to understand. For this reason, many voters show up to the polls unprepared, or not confident in their choices. The following guide is intended to present the local ballot measures for the city of San Diego in way that inspires voting confidence. Voting is a privilege that should not be taken lightly. Educating oneself on the content of their local ballot is the best way to be prepared. Polling places are opening across the state, open until the end of Nov. 5. All registered California residents should have also received a mail-in ballot that can be dropped off at many locations across the city.

San Diego Measure D, Independent Ethics Commission Amendment Measure:

ADDING CHARTER SECTION 41.3 AND AMENDING SECTION 41 TO STRENGTHEN THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE ETHICS COMMISSION.

Ballot language:

“Shall Charter section 41.3 be added so the Ethics Commission, which regulates City officials, candidates for City office, lobbyists, and consultants, can be eliminated only by voters, appoints its own Executive Director without Council confirmation, independently initiates its own investigations and law enforcement referrals, has defined qualifications and term limits, and is provided sufficient resources?”

Plain english:

The proposed Charter amendments would make the San Diego Ethics Commission more independent, by allowing it to hire its own executive director, set its own investigation procedures, and initiate investigations without City Council approval. The mayor currently appoints commission members with council confirmation, but the amendments would establish new rules for appointments and terms. The City Council would still fund the commission but could no longer control its operations, and only city voters could disband the commission.

Voting yes would enact these changes, voting no would keep things the same as they are.

San Diego Measure E, Public Services Sales Tax Measure:

CITY OF SAN DIEGO SALES TAX

Ballot language:

“To invest in neighborhood upgrades which can include fixing potholes, repairing streets, sidewalks, and streetlights, improving parks and libraries, updating police, fire, paramedic, and 9-1-1 response, and providing infrastructure and delivering general services across San Diego neighborhoods, shall the measure enacting a one cent sales tax be adopted, generating approximately $400,000,000 per year until ended by voters, requiring citizen oversight and independent audits, with all funds staying in the City of San Diego?”

Plain english:

If passed, Measure E would raise the city’s total sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75%. The additional 1% tax is a general tax, meaning the revenue it generates will go into the city’s General Fund for use on municipal services, such as public safety, infrastructure repairs and city services. Since it is a general tax, there are no restrictions on how the money must be spent. The new tax will be collected alongside existing sales taxes.

Voting yes means increasing the sales tax to 8.75%, while voting no opposes it, and keeps the sales tax at 7.75%.

San Diego Unified School District, California, Measure C, Amendment of Board Election Measure:

AMENDMENTS TO CHARTER SECTION 66 REGARDING BOARD OF EDUCATION ELECTIONS.

Ballot language:

“Shall Charter section 66 be amended to eliminate the primary election when two or fewer candidates for a particular seat for the Board ofEducation of the San Diego Unified School District, including write-in candidates, qualify for the primary election, with the qualifying candidates automatically moving forward to the general election?

Plain english:

Measure C proposes an amendment to Charter section 66, which would simplify San Diego School Board elections by eliminating redundant voting. If two or fewer candidates qualify for a seat, including write-ins, the election would be held only in the general election, bypassing the primary. This measure would essentially streamline the process of voting for school board members.

A yes vote would make the amendment to the charter, and change the way elections are done. A no vote would keep school board elections as they are.

San Diego Community College District, California, Measure HH, Bond Measure:

CLASSROOM REPAIR, AFFORDABLE EDUCATION, CAREER MEASURES

Ballot language:

“Shall San Diego Community College District’s measure to: • Repair classrooms • Protect college affordability • Prepare students for careers including nursing, firefighting, science, engineering • Repair deteriorating roofs, electrical/gas lines • Ensure safe drinking water • Remove lead paint, asbestos • Improve veteran/homeless student resources be adopted authorizing $3.5 billion in bonds at legal rates, averaging 2.5¢ per $100 of assessed valuation (generating $168 million annually while bonds are outstanding) with oversight, spending disclosures, funds staying local?”

Plain english:

SDCCD hopes to receive a bond (funding), amounting to about $168 million annually. This would be used to update the district’s facilities and aims to support college affordability, career preparation, and resources for veterans and homeless students. The money would be raised by making property owners pay an additional $25 annually for every $100,000 of their property’s assessed value.

Voting yes would increase the property tax to fund SDCCD’s bond measure, voting no would deny the district the bond measure.

CITY OF SAN DIEGO Proposition A: Prohibits the City from Requiring Project Labor Agreements on City Construction Projects.

Ballot language:

“Should the City of San Diego be prohibited from requiring contractors to use Project Labor Agreements for City construction projects, except where required by law, and should the Mayor be required to post online all construction contracts over $25,000?

Plain english:

This proposition wants to amend the San Diego Municipal Code to stop requiring Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) on city-funded construction projects, unless they are required by state or federal law or required to receive state or federal funding. A Project Labor Agreement (PLA) is a contract between contractors and labor unions that sets wages, benefits, and working conditions for any specific project. It prevents strikes or lockouts and promotes consistent labor practices. It may limit bids from non-union contractors.

Voting yes means contractors would no longer be required to sign a PLA to bid on or perform work, unless an exception applies. Voting no means a PLA is always required.

CITY OF SAN DIEGO Proposition B: Amends City Charter Regarding Retirements Benefits.

Ballot language:

Should the Charter be amended to: direct City negotiators to seek limits on a City employee’s compensation used to calculate pension benefits; eliminate defined benefit pensions for all new City Officials and employees, except police officers, substituting a defined contribution 401 (k)-type plan; require substantially equal pension contributions from the City and employees; and eliminate, if pennissible, a vote of employees or retirees to change their benefits?

Plain english:

This proposition would change the employee pension system by limiting pension benefits and shifting most new hires to a 401(k)-style defined contribution plan instead of the traditional defined benefit pension plan. New police officers could still join the defined benefit plan, but their pensions would be capped at 80% of their highest three-year average salary. Elected officials (like the mayor and council members) would no longer receive pensions, and employees convicted of job-related felonies would lose their pensions. The city and employees would be required to share pension contributions equally in most cases. Additionally, the city would contribute up to 9.2% of compensation for general employees and 11% for public safety officers under the new contribution plan.

Voting yes would change the pension plans, voting no would keep them the same.

All information pertaining ballots or local elections used in this article was found on the County Registrar of Voters website, or the City of San Diego website.