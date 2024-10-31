Mesa College launches immersive Summer 2025 study abroad program in Japan

Mesa College announced its upcoming travel abroad program to Japan, offering students a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Japanese culture and language. The six-week program, tentatively scheduled from June 9, 2025, to July 20, 2025, includes two weeks of preparatory classes at Mesa College followed by four weeks in the historic city of Kyoto.

The program costs range from approximately $3,700 to $4,245, excluding flight expenses. Additionally, there is a registration cost of $650, with the deadline for the deposit set for March 1, 2025. The remaining balance is due by April 15, 2025. Students can enroll in either Japanese 102 (prerequisite: Japanese 101) or Japanese 201 (prerequisite: Japanese 102), enhancing their language skills through practical and immersive experiences.

Applicants need to have a minimum GPA of 2.0, be at least 18 years old, have no conduct violations, have completed at least 12 units from any college, and must undergo a screening interview to be eligible for the program. Students are being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Participants will enjoy comfortable accommodations in hotels, ryokans, or dormitories, with all breakfasts and some meals included. The program also features a variety of cultural experiences, field trips, and guided tours to temples, museums, and other historical sites. Students will have the chance to engage in language exchanges with native speakers, participate in a cooking class, and take an overnight trip to Hiroshima, as well as day trips to Osaka, Nara, and Kobe.

Story continues below advertisement

Highlights of the program include visits to famous landmarks such as Kiyomizudera and other renowned temples and shrines and experiencing Kyoto’s vibrant Gion Matsuri festival. Scholarships such as the Gilman International Scholarship and the Jeff Berry Languages Scholarship are available to help students fund their journey. This travel abroad program promises to be an unforgettable adventure, offering students the chance to broaden their horizons and create lasting memories.

During an interview with assistant professors of Japanese Yuka Brown and Vera Hanaoka, who share a combined experience of over 30 years, they emphasized that students can expect an enriching and transformative experience. Professor Hanaoka, who lived in Japan for 13 years and has been teaching Japanese for nine years, brings a wealth of firsthand knowledge and insights to the program. Brown, who was born in Japan and has been teaching for 20 years, also brings extensive experience and cultural understanding to the program.

This travel abroad program promises to be an unforgettable adventure, offering students the chance to broaden their horizons and create lasting memories while allowing students to expand on their academic journey.

In addition to the Japan program, Mesa College offers a variety of other study abroad programs for students interested in different languages. Flyers with detailed information can be found both online and throughout the campus.