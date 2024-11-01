Everyone comes together for a spooky pumpkin painting day

Mesa CRUISE Peer Navigators held their annual Spooky Pumpkin Painting Extravaganza on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. This event took place in the AVANZA Student Engagement Center, and it allowed students to take a moment to settle down and paint mini pumpkins.

This event aimed to have everyone come together, wind down, and paint pumpkins for the spooky season. Students were welcomed by their peer navigators as soon as they arrived with pumpkins and lots of paint.

Peer navigator Jesus Cortez expressed his excitement about the event’s turnout, saying that on the first day of the event, they ran out of pumpkins and had to purchase more for the next day. “It’s a great place for friends and strangers to get together to talk about common interests and plans for Halloween,” said Cortez. He was able to experience this himself, “During the event, I sat with a group of students who I’ve never met before but for the chance to talk and get to know them from this event!”

The atmosphere was peaceful and happy, with everyone painting their unique designs on pumpkins. In addition, attendees were able to enjoy some snacks with music playing in the background.

(Jesus Cortez)

The peer navigators had decided to make this event a two-day event. Initially, it was a one-day event, but the high attendance on day one prompted an extension. This allowed students who were not able to attend day one a chance to participate. With every event hosted by the Mesa CRUISE program, inclusivity is at the forefront of planning. “We include the DSPS message on every flyer stating if any accommodations need to be made please contact us at our email,” said Cortez.

This event provided a creative outlet but also emphasized the importance of creating a safe space for one another. Events like these provide students the chance to step outside of their comfort zone. Cortez also emphasized that it is important for students to put themselves out there and embrace one another.

The program is offered to incoming students to ensure that they are receiving the support that they need. This program helps uplift them and ensures that they are successful in their educational plans.

For more information about Mesa CRUISE and how to join, click here. To stay updated on future events within this program, click here.