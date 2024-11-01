Halloween costume photo essay

Every year on Oct. 31, people around the world dress up in a variety of costumes, ranging from classic horror characters to funny and original ones, to celebrate Halloween. This day is special as it has deep historical roots, combining ancient traditions with modern creative approaches.

Halloween is the night before All Saints’ Day, celebrated on Nov.1. It originally marked an evening when, according to ancient beliefs, the boundary between the living and the dead became thin, allowing spirits and people to communicate. People wore costumes to ward off evil spirits. Today, they see a wide range of costumes, from classic depictions of evil spirits to fantastic characters from modern culture.

Classic costumes often recreate images of witches, ghosts, and monsters—characters that symbolize fear and mystique. Themed costumes can include characters from movies, books, or contemporary trends. This year, in their photo report, they witnessed particularly creative costumes that stood out for their uniqueness and diversity.

Here are some of them:

Story continues below advertisement

Alice from New York dressed as Barbie in a bright pink costume reflecting the iconic Barbie style, capturing a cheerful mood and playfulness. Alice successfully embodied the spirit of the beloved doll, using vibrant clothing to enhance the Barbie image. This costume showcases nostalgia for childhood and love for pop culture.

Kevin created a sinister Joker look with makeup that highlighted his smile and a dark suit that added eeriness. The Joker image has become a symbol of anarchy, freedom from societal constraints, and broken moral boundaries.

Emini wore a sparkling blue costume that seemed to radiate light. Emini chose Sparkle as a symbol of vivacity and creativity, recreating a bright and appealing image that adds festivity to the atmospheric autumn evenings. Even the fire in the background of her photo burns brighter in her presence.

Jennifer created the look of La Catrina, a well-known Mexican icon for the dead. She used striking “sugar skull” makeup and an outfit adorned with flowers. La Catrina symbolizes the veneration of ancestors and is an important part of Mexican culture. This costume expresses respect for historical traditions and recognizes life and death as two parts of a whole.

Halloween continues to surprise and inspire creativity, uniting people from various corners of the world in one celebration. This year’s costumes demonstrate how harmoniously modern images can blend with classic motifs, and how everyone can find something personal in this world. What once was a mystical night of fear has now become a day of joy, fantasy, and creativity.