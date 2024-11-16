The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Taste of Mesa: A Culinary Showcase and Cook-Off Fundraiser

Mia Jabbour, News Editor
November 16, 2024
Mia Jabbour
Alumna chef Keely Shawn serving up her signature dish, pork belly street tacos.

Mesa College offers a wide variety of programs, from STEM fields, journalism, fashion, and notably the culinary arts. The Taste of Mesa is an annual event hosted by the Mesa Culinary Arts Management Program. 

The event serves as a fundraiser for the program, with all proceeds funneling right back into the program. The event was held in the Mesa Commons building on Nov. 14, with tickets available to anyone. 

Taste of Mesa offered a glimpse into the talents and skills of the culinary students through competitions and showcases. Two of the main parts of the event were the “Chopped” style cooking competition and a cake decorating speed round.

 

The “Chopped” competition. (Mia Jabbour)

For the “Chopped” style competition, pairs of culinary students were given specific ingredients to prepare into a meal under a certain time limit. The event’s VIP guests were then asked to vote on the winners.

The race against the clock as Baking and Pastry students decorate their cakes. (Mia Jabbour
The students waiting to hear the results of the cake auctions. (Mia Jabbour)

 

         

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It also gave culinary alumni a chance to come back to Mesa and display their skills, with the assistance of current culinary students. One alumna chef, Natalie Ebba, reflected on her experience at Mesa as a 2020 graduate. She noted that the Taste of Mesa was a way to come back and see the current students be “fully immersed into the environment.

 

This was her second Taste of Mesa event as an alumna. The alumni were stationed on the two separate balconies of the Mesa Commons building. They worked with a culinary student to serve sample bites of their signature dish. This provided the main meals for all the guests, as they could take as many samples as they wanted from the eight alumni chefs. 

Along with the culinary program, the Taste of Mesa featured students from the school’s Fermentation program. According to a Fermentation student, the program focuses on everything from “beer, wine, and spirits to pickles, cheese and aged meats.”  The program focuses on “ the business side and science side of different fermented goods,” giving students a well-rounded experience. 

Fermentation students explaining the program (Mia Jabbour)

As the event focused on fundraising, the guests were also given the option to buy tickets that could then be used to bid on raffle prizes. Prizes included private cooking experiences with program chefs, cooking appliances, and bottles of wine, along with many other prizes. All proceeds from the night went back into the program to continue funding resources, such as equipment and ingredients.

The Mesa Culinary Arts Management program is headed by professors Tonya Whitfield and Michael Fitzgerald. There are four different specifications offered within the program, including Certificates of Achievement in Baking and Pastry, Meat and Seafood Processing, Culinary Arts/Culinary Management, and an associate’s degree in Culinary Arts/Culinary Management. 

About the Contributor
Mia Jabbour
Mia Jabbour, News Editor
Mia Jabbour is serving as the News Editor for the Mesa Press. She is a second-year journalism major at Mesa College. She plans to transfer to San Diego State University to complete her bachelors degree in Journalism. When not working on the Mesa Press, Mia can be found working for her family business. Mia enjoys writing, reading, and spending time with her sisters and her two dogs. Mia plans to pursue a career in journalism, or law.
