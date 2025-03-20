How President Trump’s DEI cuts affect Mesa College students

On President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, he signed an executive order eliminating federal DEI funding. This cut in federal funding will not only affect companies, the job market, all the rights everyone is entitled to, and public safety, but it will affect grade schools, 4 year and community college institutions.

DEI stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion. It protects the fair treatment and participation of marginalized groups in all areas including the workforce, public spaces and schools. In simple terms, it ensures underrepresented groups are treated equally and are given the same opportunities as “dominant” groups. Federal funding towards DEI programs has ensured equality in job hirings, given resources to low income families, accommodations for senior citizens and disabled communities, and is what gives free lunches in the public school system.

Just last month, K-12 California schools received a letter from the U.S Department of Education stating the schools had 14 days to cut programs of their choosing that center DEI, or face the harsh consequence of having random cuts in federal funding. These programs include clubs that focus on cultural, racial, and ethnic identities (black student unions, hispanic/latino cultural and dance clubs, Asian and Pacific Islander dance clubs, etc.), Cultural celebrations and activities organized by schools, free after and before school programs, and even special accommodations for the disabled and mentally ill community.

The letter that was sent out to schools, put together by the Trump Administration, claims that white and Asian American students of all social classes are being discriminated against when it comes to educational institutions. This is one main reason the Trump Administration is pushing for this DEI ban. According to them, educational institutions have been giving students a false understanding that the U.S. represents “systemic and structural racism.” They are actively portraying DEI as a way of keeping racial stereotypes and race consciousness in areas where they “don’t need to be” like the workforce or learning settings like schools and academies.

Lots of higher education institutions like community colleges, 4-year universities, and academies all over the country are already being affected, and students all over the country are dealing with the harsh reality programs they rely on being taken away. Some colleges have yet to take action and are waiting to see what will happen, while other colleges have already started cutting some DEI initiatives and programs out of fear of the future consequences for not doing so.

At Mesa, there are many programs that are funded by DEI including the AVANZA Engagement Center. This is a place where students can go to study, mingle, and find a sense of community. It promotes Latino culture and identity, but accepts all students from any background. This center also provides many resources for students like scantrons, in-house laptops, in-house printers, and whiteboards. They also organize the Cruise program, which is an introduction to Mesa College for new students. It allows students to make friends, get a tour of the campus, explore different clubs and resources Mesa has to offer.

Peer navigators also help during the cruise program, they help new students take all the first steps, they are also there to answer any questions the new students may have.

Samantha Sibaja, a student at Mesa who also helps and works in the AVANZA center explained how she thinks there will be a lot less resources available for students who need it. Providing students with tours, resource fairs, and club rush’s to get acclimated on campus are all resources that Sibaja said are at risk of being taken away. These programs at Mesa that will be affected by the DEI cuts. Other centers to look out for are disability services, EOPS, and even veterans services.

Reflecting on how these federal funding cuts will affect student bodies of all grades and schools, it’s important to remember that the voices of students and the impact is stronger, and advocating and fighting for the resources every student should be entitled to, because they are no ones to take away.