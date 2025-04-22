The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Drug and Alcohol event at San Diego Mesa College helps educate students amid national drug crisis

Dylan Hosang, Photo and Multimedia Editor
April 22, 2025
Students in attendance of the Drugs and Alcohol event at San Diego Mesa College.
The National Drugs and Alcohol event, which took place at San Diego Mesa College on Wednesday March 26, 2025, educated students on various aspects of drug and alcohol abuse.

The event was attended by several different nonprofit groups and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. It was hosted by the San Diego Mesa College Student Health Services Department.

There were various informative conversations and activities that participants were encouraged to engage with, and resources were also given, including naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray, testing strips, stickers, flyers and informational materials.

The event’s significance is underscored by the increase in overdose deaths that have plagued the United States over the last decade. Utilizing these materials, especially on college campuses where drug and alcohol use is prevalent, helps educate students on preparation and safety.

I interviewed Olive Panes-Gindelberger, a student success specialist, with the San Diego Mesa College Student Health Services.

About the Contributor
Dylan Hosang was born and raised in San Diego County and attended San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) high school, graduating in 2012. He then attended San Diego Mesa College, starting in 2013, and transferred to Sacramento State University where he received a B.A. in Film Studies in 2018. He is now a double major at San Diego Mesa College studying web development and journalism. In his spare time, he enjoys going to Crown Point Park and eating Mexican food in Pacific Beach.
