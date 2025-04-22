Drug and Alcohol event at San Diego Mesa College helps educate students amid national drug crisis

The National Drugs and Alcohol event, which took place at San Diego Mesa College on Wednesday March 26, 2025, educated students on various aspects of drug and alcohol abuse.

The event was attended by several different nonprofit groups and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. It was hosted by the San Diego Mesa College Student Health Services Department.

There were various informative conversations and activities that participants were encouraged to engage with, and resources were also given, including naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray, testing strips, stickers, flyers and informational materials.

The event’s significance is underscored by the increase in overdose deaths that have plagued the United States over the last decade. Utilizing these materials, especially on college campuses where drug and alcohol use is prevalent, helps educate students on preparation and safety.

Story continues below advertisement

I interviewed Olive Panes-Gindelberger, a student success specialist, with the San Diego Mesa College Student Health Services.