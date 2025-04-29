Mesa professor Sakeenah Gallardo dies

Professor Sakeenah Gallardo, who was a professor at San Diego Mesa College for 10 years, died recently after battling an illness.

According to San Diego Pride’s website, she graduated from Mt. Miguel High School, where her love for theater and public speaking began.

While being a teenage mother, she knew the importance of having an education and went straight to college after high school, while simultaneously working one full-time and two part-time jobs.

After working in corporate America for 12 years, the insurance industry did not bring her pleasure, so she decided to risk it all, quit her job, and live off her savings to work towards her dream of creating a better tomorrow. Sakeenah obtained her Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Communications from San Diego State University, where she used her thesis as a platform for her future research and purpose, as she found that the power of one’s voice should be cultivated, not silenced. She knew she had to use the power of her voice to make a difference in her community and achieved her dream of becoming a Communications Professor at San Diego Mesa College.

A victim of childhood sexual abuse, Sakeenah used her voice as a way of catharsis and education. Along with instructing, Sakeenah focused her energies on the community, where she works with girls and women of all ages, teaching them the importance of having a voice. She founded SPEAAQ Inc., a platform focused on speaking out against sexual violence against young women and children. This program enables young women and children to find the strength to speak out against their abusers, in hopes of halting the cycle of abuse.

Professor Gallardo started working at San Diego Mesa College in August of 2015 after previously working for AIG Life and American Specialty Health. She also was a professor at Grossmont College. She was also previously a public speaker and group facilitator at F.A.N.C.Y. Teen Girls Leadership Academy from 2014-2017, a nonprofit designed to provide year-around programming to girls ages 11-19 interested in becoming leaders and giving back to their communities. It provides evidence-based workshops that are based upon gender-specific curriculum surrounding life skills. They have activities that are conducted to increase engagement, provide a safe-space for self-expression and questions surrounding teen experiences, and to facilitate positive relationships with females that encourage growth and development.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gallardo wrote,

“With a passion and limitless dedication for fostering quality education that promotes academic success, I capitalize on my extensive experience and diverse skill set to drive learning initiatives and enhance educational processes. Throughout my years of service as an educator, I’ve demonstrated consistency and work excellence which I believe is the cornerstone to promote student growth and development. As an innovative, culturally connected professional, I have acquired a record of success in human communication and behavior processes, interpersonal communication, social interactions, and communication across cultures. This cultivated me to contribute toward diversity, equity, and multicultural affairs, student mentoring, and promotion of global initiatives, empowering diverse affinity groups to harness the students’ full potential. That being said, it is my lifelong passion to enlighten people’s minds, enrich their mental and emotional well-being, drive them toward a path to success. My unwavering passion for nurturing quality education empowers me to push my limits and realize a significant impact on revolutionizing the industry.”

Professor Bobby Chambers, who is also Gallardo’s brother, speaking about Gallardo’s legacy, wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our fellow San Diego Mesa College colleague, Sakeenah Jasmine Gallardo. She has been a valued member of our faculty for the past ten years. Sakeenah was a beloved, well respected, dedicated educator, mentor, and friend to many, leaving an indelible mark on our institution and the lives of countless students and fellow colleagues.”

Gallardo had many roles at Mesa College, but her primary role was as a full-time instructor in the Communication Studies Department. She was known for embracing and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion, and was a strong voice for student advocacy. She was also known in the learning space to have a kind heart and nurturing spirit. Her students affectionately came to know her as “Professor G” or “G.” Gallardo inspired many of her students, encouraging them to see greatness within themselves by inspiring them to find their authentic voices.

Her contributions consist of the following: Serving as Academic Senate Vice President, member of the American Federation of Teachers Union (AFT) Social Justice subcommittee, member of the Committee for Diversity Action, Inclusion and Equity (CDAIE).

Her greatest contribution to the college and community was her creation of “Voices from The Left,” a slam poetry platform that allowed students and fellow faculty to share their personal stories, life experiences, and social issues that inspired the participation of hundreds of students. “Voices from the Left” has been one of the most popular events on campus.

Gallardo is survived by her partner, family, friends and colleagues.