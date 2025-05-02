San Diego Community College District Votes to Oppose Tasers on Campus

Tasers on college campuses have been a controversial topic of discussion for some time now. On one hand, law enforcement has to have some sort of self-defense against potential dangerous threats on campus. On the other hand, is giving officers possibly lethal weapons on a college campus really the smartest idea?

On Nov. 1, the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) held a board meeting with the resolution opposing the deployment of potentially lethal tasers on SDCCD campuses. The resolution was first approved by 15 attendees, disapproved by 8 and abstained by 8. The votes were later updated due to people’s change of heart. 28 people approved and 3 abstained.

The resolution caused some controversy due to statements made in earlier years concerning the values SDCCD holds.

“The Board of Trustees of the San Diego Community College District denounces systemic racism in all its forms and affirms the District’s commitment to black students and all students of color who have been subject to both overt and passive forms of racism,” the Board of Trustees said in a statement on June 11, 2020

“The ultimate goal is to try to de-escalate any type of potentially dangerous situations as early and as frequently as possible,” said Ken Nelson, a Lieutenant at the Mesa College police department. He explains how it is a priority for the police to use the least amount of force as possible when there is a situation where they have to respond to resistance and prevent escape. He also explains how the Mesa College police department is the only institution within SDCCD that does not carry tasers, and how if any outside threats were to come on campus and potentially harm students, the use of a taser would de-escalate the situation, while also inflicting the least amount of harm.

There have been many concerns raised by mostly students and staff at Mesa College regarding the deployment of tasers to on campus officers, regarding the safety of students, specifically minority groups. Lieutenant Nelson says “I want folks to know that if they want to talk to us, all they have to do is reach out. We’ll come talk to them and answer any questions that they have. We try to be as transparent as possible,” Lt. Nelson said in response to concerns.

Jennifer Moreno, a professor at Mesa College’s Chicano studies department, is the one that proposed the resolution for the board meeting. “We wanted to establish a united faculty voice against the use of tasers in support of our students” she says in response to why she decided to propose the resolution. She explains how it creates a culture of oppression to further arm police officers when there has been little to no record of crime or need for tasers on Mesa College campus. “Myself coming from a Chicano studies background, our history and our research through learning people’s testimonies is that they are heavily affected by over policing and they are the ones that are targeted by these new weapons, like tasers” she says. She also explains how the deployment of tasers is, in her opinion, out of personal interest and an overuse of power, since the police already have plenty of weapons to protect themselves, students, and be effective in de-escalation, which is one of the police department’s goals.

As said in the beginning, in the updated votes 28 staff and faculty ended up approving the opposition of deploying tasers to officers. As this controversy comes to an end, the conversation of trust and safety on campus within officers and students continues to be a pressing issue.