Celebrating the end of an era at Gradfest

Graduating from college is often seen as the final checkpoint in a long academic journey. To many, it’s just a ceremony, a cap and gown, a name read aloud. But for the students walking across that stage, it’s something far more personal and profound, it’s the culmination of years of growth, challenge and self discovery.

For some, college began with a sense of clarity and direction. For others, it was a leap into the unknown. No matter the starting point, every graduate shares a common thread: they’ve endured. The late nights spent poring over textbooks, the pressure of deadlines, the balancing act of classes, work, and social life, it all builds to this moment.

“It’s a cap on the end of my journey. It’s exciting to have something after all the hard work, sleepless nights, all the cramming and tough classes to show I’ve done something,” said Lillyanna Kellerman, a soon-to-be graduate.

But college is more than just academics. It’s where students often learn their hardest lessons outside the classroom. It’s in failed exams that teach resilience, friendships that shape identity, and internships that reveal what we do or don’t want to do for the rest of our lives. Many graduates say they’ve learned how to speak up for themselves, how to listen to others, how to manage time, stress, and expectations. These are the skills that truly define the college experience.

Graduation is also a time for reflection. What once felt like an endless list of assignments becomes a collection of memories. The professor who believed in you, the club that made you feel seen. And yes, there are parts of college no one will miss, crowded libraries during finals week, overpriced textbooks, the anxiety of group projects. Out of it all Kellerman won’t miss feeling like “ you can never clock off. There’s always a next project to worry about.” But even those frustrations now take on a nostalgic glow.

As new graduates step into the world beyond campus, the question of “what’s next?” looms large. Some have jobs lined up, others are heading to graduate school, and many are still figuring it out. That uncertainty can feel daunting, but it also holds possibility. If college taught anything to students, it’s that growth happens in discomfort.

Success, once measured by grades and GPAs, starts to take new forms. For some, it’s a stable job. For others, it’s traveling the world, building a creative career, or simply learning to live on their own terms. The definition of success becomes personal and far more meaningful.

In the end, a college degree is indeed just a piece of paper. But what it represents is the transformation, the perseverance, the belief in a better future is invaluable. Graduation isn’t the end of a story. It’s the start of a new one.