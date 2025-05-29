Mesa students take a break from finals with a watercolor painting event

With stress running high during finals, students at San Diego Mesa College found a calm moment through watercolor painting at an event meant to de-stress.

The de-stress with watercolors event, hosted by The Stand on May 21, gave students the chance to take a break from any stresses they have, including finals. Tables were set up with watercolor supplies and students were encouraged to paint whatever they wanted, relax and enjoy a moment to themselves.

The event was put together by Wesleigh Harrison, an adjunct counselor at Mesa, with the hopes of giving students an outlet and supporting them during a difficult time. Harrison has done expressive arts therapy as a client for eight years, and is in a grad program to be able to offer that to people.

“The arts have really helped me find clarity and understanding in my life, and I want to be able to offer that to people, so it really started from my own passion and wanting to bring art healing to students,” Harrison said.

Story continues below advertisement

This event has been ongoing for two years with the help of Associated Students (AS) to fund the supplies. Harrison says over the course of two years, she has seen relief, excitement and support from students while attending. Many may see this event as art to do for fun, but there is a deeper meaning behind these events.

Harrison said that taking time to make art, even for just a little while, can help people feel better and think more clearly. She said many people don’t realize how much it can help.

“Even if we are just sitting out for 20 minutes and doing something creative, it can totally shift our mindset and perspective on things,” she said.

Robert Reeves, a student at Mesa, tries to attend as many events like this as possible. With school and other responsibilities, events like this are a good opportunity to attend in between classes to get a few moments of decompression.

“It gives me the opportunity in between classes to just take a breath, reassess, not just the logistics of school work and everything else I have to do throughout the day, but it allows me to do self care for me,” Reeves said.

For Reeves, making time for mental health has become a key part of his approach to school. Events like these offer more than just a creative outlet, they create a sense of balance during a difficult time.

“This is my first semester back to school after a long hiatus, so really managing my stress, anxiety and just all the other mental health things, this has been integral in my success throughout the year,” Reeves said.

As finals go on, events like this help remind students to take care of themselves. Taking a short break to paint or just slow down can make a big difference during a busy week. The de-stress with watercolors event will be held again on Thursday, May 29, from 12 to 2 p.m. in K-105. It’s another opportunity for students to relax, be creative, and take a moment for themselves before the semester ends.