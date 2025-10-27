Sunrise Plaza’s longest chain of banners: Mesa’s Annual Club Rush has Begun

Present year’s annual club rush banner, Sept. 2025 (ICC)

Students packed Sunrise Quad for this year’s club rush, the week of Sept. 16 to 18. With over 30 different booths, students are given plenty of opportunities to pursue their interests and passions alongside an ever- growing community who share and teach any newcomers. As all booths mentioned: “All are welcome.”

Mesa’s Interclub Council (ICC) hosted and promoted the event, and club staff gathered a plethora of colorful banners and tables that drew students to ask questions, collect flyers and many snacks too. Everyone who attended engaged in amicable conversation, looking for how to help one another in this school year’s after hours.

Flyers seeking to recruit Red Cross Club member’s, Sept. 17, 2025 (Anasofia Navarro)

“It’s a cool way to get people together,” said Max Gracia, co-leader of the Red-Cross club, “regardless of your experience, really anyone’s welcome.”

Some of the more crowded booths included the zine club, which featured many interesting and beautiful zine examples of former club members displayed on their table. Another was the Law club, with their chihuahua mascot sitting soundly and undisturbed on their display table.

Many freshmen had the opportunity to become leaders, as well as most who signed up for the clubs. This is a remarkable opportunity to have a double-sided learning dynamic: where the new members as well as the new leaders learn to cooperate and work with each other. This makes for a friendlier environment and presents a safe space for all who become a part of any club.

Zine Club’s trifold displaying the background on zine production, Sept. 17 2025 (Anasofia Navarro)

Clubs at Mesa allow for students to be completely open to new activities with looser strings attached. After having club leaders be asked about their major, some – if not most – of them were leaders of clubs that had no relation to their major.

“I’m majoring in mechanical engineering, I really only have experience being a lifeguard. Our goal is to continue partnering with people who have higher experience so that anyone can acquire first-aid skills out of pure interest.” Gracia said.

Most clubs began their meetings the same week on Thursday, Sept. 18. If there’s any concern about missing this semester’s club rush, there’s no problem. Updates circulate regularly throughout their social media profiles. You can find those tagged on Mesa’s main Instagram account. Messages and arms are still open to receiving students; all are welcome.