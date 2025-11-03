Heroes from San Diego Mesa College step up to save lives

The partnership between the Red Cross and the International Stem Cell Registry had a significant impact on the community, thanks to the efforts of students in organizing the event.

At the recent blood drive, Melanie, who works at the blood services, explained how important people’s blood is. “What donors are giving will be used within a week,” she said. Being vital for hospitals across San Diego County, where a lot of the donations come from high schools or colleges.

But before the donation progresses, the students have to go through a blood screening process to confirm if it is eligibility. A pint of blood gets tested to make sure that it is safe for a blood transfer. She also mentions the importance of hydration before the blood donation, as it makes the process smoother.

To be able to qualify for the donation, you must bring your identification and must have lived in the U.S. for at least three years. You must be in good health, and if 16 years old, then you must have parental consent.

Melanie, who has worked for 18 years in the department of the Red Cross, oversees these drives that are spread throughout San Diego County, from Fallbrook to the border.

“We’re open seven days a week,” she said. “There’s always a drive happening somewhere.”

The drive was organized by the Mesa Red Cross Club, whose presence has been steadily growing throughout the community. These members of the club have done deeds like cleanup on the beaches, smoke alarm installations, and efforts to support the veterans.

This year’s blood drive surpassed their expectation for the number of donations they expected to receive. Collecting three times the amount they did last year.

“Last year we got 10 units,” Max said. “This time we scheduled 35, and we’ve already seen around 20 people.”

At these types of drives, you and other students can join through the Mesa Red Cross Instagram or the posters throughout the campus. The membership requires the Red Cross Volunteer Connection Program and attending at least one meeting or event.

The club members Max and Jorge also donated their own blood themselves as well. “We helped organize it, so we figured we might as well donate too,” Max said. Even when it was their first time giving blood.

But they are not the only organization that volunteered for the drive. The National Marrow Donor Program also joined in, donating what else to help save other lives. Miranda is a representative of the organization who explained how to register to donate stem cells to battle such diseases as leukemia, lymphoma, and sickle cell disease.

“The Red Cross helps sustain life through transfusions,” Miranda said. “We cure disease through stem cell donation.”

This involves a cheek swab and a short phone survey. If the genetics match, the person would be able to donate.

90% of the donations are made through a blood draw, which is similar to giving plasma, although other diseases require it under anesthesia. It will all be paid, including travel, lodging, childcare, pet care, lost wages, and medical costs.

Mesa College is a community college that has proved that it can make a big impact on the community, with all the Red Cross Club’s blood drives and the NMDP. Lives that have been saved have been directly contributed to through this donation drive, turning the student into a hero for the people in need of help.