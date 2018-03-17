Not all TV and film reboots are bad

Often when people hear the word “reboot” there’s an immediate negative reaction. People typically don’t like change, and they certainly would rather watch the original version. But reboots can be good, and they can help welcome new fans.

Some things that people usually say about reboots are “The original was fine the directors and producers aren’t original anymore.” It’s a common and understandable response. No one wants to see their beloved characters ruined by Hollywood. Take “Teen Titans Go” for example. “Teen Titans Go!” was a remake of the original show on Cartoon Network. The original “Teen Titans” was popular because it was what a superhero show should be. With “Teen Titans Go!,” was made for children, which isn’t a bad thing considering Cartoon Network caters to them but if you are a fan of incredible character developments and interesting plots, you will not get that in “Teen Titans Go!”

However, not all reboots are terrible. They’re entertaining and some are even better and more popular than the original versions. Once people see past the bad ones, it can be very eye-opening to realize that there are a handful of amazing reboots, both in TV and film, out there that you certainly shouldn’t miss out on. “The Office” is one example of a good reboot. While the original UK version was popular enough, the American version did not disappoint. At first, there was a lot of skepticism about the reboot because the US version was too much like the UK version. As seasons continued, people realized the US version of “The Office” went in its own direction and increased in comedic quality.

One film reboot that received a mix of both skepticism and full support is “It.” Stephen King’s famous and iconic horror novel was adapted twice. Once as a TV miniseries and recently into a film. The 2017 reboot certainly had its perks and advantages, despite long-time fans wondering if it will be as good, or even better, than the miniseries. That uncertainty soon went away with one interview with King himself saying, “I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was. It’s something that’s different, and at the same time, it’s something that audiences are going to relate to.” With the help of technology in today’s age, the 2017 reboot excelled in cinematography and special effects. Bill Skarsgård, the lead actor, was also an exceptional Pennywise the Clown. Though some will argue whether or not he was better than Tim Curry.

Despite the popular negative opinions most people will give when it comes to TV and film reboots, there is a wide selection that are done well, and with the right cast and crew, they can even surpass the originals. While some of us would rather drown in nostalgia, it’s best to give reboots a chance before immediately thinking they’re not worth our time.