“Traffik” sheds light on the scary reality of the sex trafficking crime industry

While the film could have been better, “Traffik” does show that sex trafficking is more serious, prevalent issue than we might think. Only scoring a 20 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, many were unimpressed with this film. The story has an interesting plot that has not been done before, but the scenes were predictable, and it was easy to guess what would happen next.

“Traffik” follows the story of a couple Brea and John, played by Paula Patton and Omar Epps, who are heading out of town for a weekend getaway. Stopping at a gas station on the way, Brea heads to the bathroom where she meets a young woman who seems a little off to Brea. Not thinking much of it though, Brea and John continue on their mini-vacation. As the night goes on, the couple hears a phone ring and it turns out that Brea should have followed her gut feeling with the strange woman from the bathroom. After leaving a very important phone in Brea’s purse, the strange woman and the men she was with end up following the couple and try to retrieve their phone. Turns out, the phone was being used for sex trafficking. The story goes on as the couple fights to get away from the traffickers and many predictable scenes happen.

Even though the movie itself is not that exciting, it does open the audience’s eyes on how important it is to be aware of what’s happening around you and that sex trafficking really does happen quite often these days.