Mr. Moto Pizza House: the best in San Diego!

When Pizza is involved, the day gets better, especially when it’s mouth-watering pizza from Mr. Moto Pizza House. Mr. Moto Pizza House is a family-owned pizza restaurant located in Pacific Beach and North Park. This restaurant has won people’s hearts by having the best gourmet pizza in San Diego. Guests can not resist the heavenly smell of those delicious strombolis or their soft, warm garlic knots.

At Mr. Moto Pizza House, choosing a pizza can be complicated since they have more than 20 different pizzas to choose from, and all look delicious. Pizza isn’t the only mouth-watering food on the menu; their pastas and salads are also popular. Salads are incredible At Mr. Moto’s, specially Caesar salad. Caesar salad comes with crisp romaine,romano, and croutons. “The wave” pizza has pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and tasty mushrooms. Their wings are also a favorite and come in buffalo or BBQ.

Mr. Moto Pizza House originated in Pacific Beach, where the restaurant first gained popularity. The vibe this restaurant has, coupled with the great food made people crave more. Mr. Moto has become one of the best and will continue by opening more locations. The restaurant also loves to engage with guests by having contests, having social media, and interacting with everyone. Mr. Moto also caters parties, delivers right to your door, and people can also order online.

Mr. Moto Pizza House is located in Pacific Beach, North Park, and soon in Point Loma. Make sure you check out Mr. Moto because pizza is life! Bellissimo!

