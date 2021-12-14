Whether you like it or not TikTok is taking over the way social media works, more specifically are the Kardashian kids taking over TikTok?

TikTok is a social media platform used for video-sharing for people to create all types of content from comedy to informational to talent videos. In 2020, TikTok took over quarantine and was the most downloaded app of the year. TikTok is a social media platform used for video-sharing for people to create all types of content from comedy to informational to talent videos. These videos can range anywhere from three seconds to three minutes.

Many of us either have the app or have heard of it. This is one of the world’s most popular apps allowing it to be an open opportunity to gain a social media influence.

You may think the Kardashian/Jenner family doesn’t need any more publicity, but the kids of the famous family took it upon themselves to join TikTok alongside the 850 million active users.

Mason Disick, son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, was the first to join social media publicly. However, his freedom with social media was short-lived when he spilled family gossip. Due to this incident, all of the Kardashian/Jenner kid’s accounts are adult monitored. Just recently Penelope, another one of Kardashian and Disick’s kids, joined TikTok gaining just over 2.5 million followers in a matter of 2 months,@PandKourt, She posts typical child-like content, her favorite frozen yogurt place, her doing flips, swimming, and hanging with her mom, dad, and Travis Barker.

Kourtney’s kids are not the only ones on TikTok. Just last month Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, 8, created a TikTok @KimandNorth. North has gained a little over 2 million in the matter of a month. She has a very similar child-like vibe on TikTok and posts videos with her mom.

The Kardashians being one of the most famous social media families, does it really surprise us their children are following in their footsteps?

These aren’t your typical kids of TikTok although they don’t post any unique content. These kids have been famous their whole life, and don’t know life without a platform.

People have been going crazy about these TikTok pages going viral, and for good reason. The comment section has been filling up with remarks saying things like, “Show us your mommy’s credit card information” and “who’s your mommy dating.” Ruining what should be pure and innocent content. Commenting under the two accounts has since been turned off.

The new TikTok accounts have brought a lot of hate to the Kardashians, but what’s new? This time about how they parent their kids. The Kardashians have posted their children on various social media platforms since they were born. These kids are not new to being on social media, but these being “personal” accounts of the eight and nine-year-old girls on an app where you’re technically supposed to be thirteen years old, haters are coming through. They are criticizing how they parent their kids, how they act, and what they wear and do is not appropriate for children this age. Penelope Disick posted a video of her making s’mores with her mom, and in the video, she features her new fake nails. Of course, people are going to have their opinion on this, and those on TikTok have no shame in sharing their opinion about how they think fake nails are inappropriate for a girl so young. This opened up a new look and interest as to what life is like for famous kids. It is also believed that this may have been all part of Kris Jenner’s PR plan to distract from the Astroworld incident. However, this is all conspiracy and speculation.

“Bad publicity is still publicity” is a saying for a reason, and the Kardashian/Jenners hold true to it. With TikTok being one of the most popular online apps it’s no surprise the famous social media family joins and takes over. The real question is, will the children of the Kardashian/Jenner kids be able to “keep up” and follow in their footsteps as social media stars?