Is It Really Your Body Your Choice?

On May 2, 2022, Politico obtained a leaked initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito indicating that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe and Casey in a pending final decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, expected to be issued by June 2022. This particular leakage of secret information was a bombshell due to the ramifications that could be in store for many women and teenage girls across the United States of America.

To those that don’t know Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) was a landmark decision where the U.S. Supreme Court protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Many decent arguments have been made for each side, some feel that abortion is taking a life that could have been great, but its opportunity was taken from it. On the other side of the spectrum, people feel that you should be able to choose what you want to do with your body and what’s inside of your body. There are plenty more personal reasons opposites feel strongly about their opinion.

Only those that have been in a situation where the pregnancy was not planned, by whatever circumstance, should decide whether to continue with the pregnancy process or not.

A woman should have the right to choose what they would like to do with their body. Women should have the decision to choose to give birth or not because after all the woman will be responsible for that child’s life financially, medically, and so on and so forth. Why bring a baby to this world that you have no intention of taking care of not to mention the toll pregnancy and giving birth take on the woman’s body.