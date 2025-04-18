SDCCD mistakenly in opposition to allowing its Police to have tasers.

SDCCD police should have tasers because they are safer than firearms and improve efficiency.

The academic senate recently hosted a meeting on the San Diego Mesa College campus. Despite the SDCCD Police Advisory Committee providing research that reviewed 40 unbiased studies on the use of tasers, they are still unable to use them.

Story continues below advertisement

Every proposition has its pros and cons. Regardless, all in attendance should vote on any proposition. Unfortunately, some decided to waste their right to vote, which is cowardice.

The SDCCD Police should have tasers for a variety of reasons. They already carry firearms, which are far more lethal, yet tasers are somehow not allowed. Tasers reduce the likelihood of fatalities in confrontations.

Tasers also reduce injuries since the range allows for less close confrontation as well as temporarily immobilizing without physical restraint. Tasers are also great at deescalating because they intimidate people to stop resisting.

In this day and age, people have an misinformed perspective against law enforcement. Tasers can be effective self-defense against individuals who are unstable and pose a risk to the officers and those around.

Despite all the pros, there are some cons. Tasers are less lethal, but can cause serious injury to those with underlying health conditions. Only a portion of the population has an underlying health condition. Therefore serious injuries are unlikely, but caution should be used.

Just like any weapon, there is a potential for misuse/abuse. There are bad apples in every tree, but that should not influence the SDCCD to refuse usage to the majority who are good. This was the main argument against the usage, and it is weak.

The argument included racism and the potential misuse, especially towards African Americans. This argument can be countered because we have a justice system that will hold law enforcement accountable and punish them fairly. If misuse is a big concern, then it makes no sense that they can’t have tasers since they have firearms, which are much more lethal.

In conclusion, the pros outweigh the cons, and SDCCD Police should have tasers.