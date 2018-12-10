Something Newsy Episode: 11
December 10, 2018
This week’s topic of discussion is on Gun control. A much debated topic that has some on the edge and some in the middle of how to feel about where they stand. We covered studies in the states and out of the states, demographics, and lots of history. Hear our sides and think about where you stand and why. We come from different backgrounds and have different stands on this topic but we were able to have a conversation and come up with common grounds, some of us grew different feelings towards this topic! Hear us out and don’t forget to pick up our print edition from the news stand all around campus.
Voices of
Cara Williams-Editor
Saida Hassan- Host
Erik Acosta
Leo Abustan
Libni Galicia- Editor
