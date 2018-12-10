The Mesa Press

Something Newsy Episode: 11

Libni Galicia, News Editor
December 10, 2018

This week’s topic of discussion is on Gun control. A much debated topic that has some on the edge and some in the middle of how to feel about where they stand. We covered studies in the states and out of the states, demographics, and lots of history. Hear our sides and think about where you stand and why. We come from different backgrounds and have different stands on this topic but we were able to have a conversation and come up with common grounds, some of us grew different feelings towards this topic! Hear us out and don’t forget to pick up our print edition from the news stand all around campus.

 

 

Voices of 

Cara Williams-Editor

Saida Hassan- Host

Erik Acosta

Leo Abustan

Libni Galicia- Editor

Sources 

https://www.vox.com/2018/7/31/17634558/3d-printed-guns-trump-cody-wilson-defcad

https://www.npr.org/2016/01/09/462252799/research-suggests-gun-background-checks-work-but-theyre-not-everything

https://www.vox.com/2015/10/1/18000520/gun-risk-death

https://www.quora.com/Why-doesnt-the-Chinese-government-give-civilians-the-right-to-own-guns

https://www.loc.gov/law/help/firearms-control/china.php

Libni Galicia, News Editor / Writer

Libni Galicia is a San Diego native with a love for the water and music. She is on her second year here at Mesa College double majoring in Journalism and...

Home
Something Newsy Episode: 11