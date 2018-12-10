Something Newsy Episode: 11

This week’s topic of discussion is on Gun control. A much debated topic that has some on the edge and some in the middle of how to feel about where they stand. We covered studies in the states and out of the states, demographics, and lots of history. Hear our sides and think about where you stand and why. We come from different backgrounds and have different stands on this topic but we were able to have a conversation and come up with common grounds, some of us grew different feelings towards this topic! Hear us out and don’t forget to pick up our print edition from the news stand all around campus.

Voices of

Cara Williams-Editor

Saida Hassan- Host

Erik Acosta

Leo Abustan

Libni Galicia- Editor

Sources

https://www.vox.com/2018/7/31/17634558/3d-printed-guns-trump-cody-wilson-defcad

https://www.npr.org/2016/01/09/462252799/research-suggests-gun-background-checks-work-but-theyre-not-everything

https://www.vox.com/2015/10/1/18000520/gun-risk-death

https://www.quora.com/Why-doesnt-the-Chinese-government-give-civilians-the-right-to-own-guns

https://www.loc.gov/law/help/firearms-control/china.php