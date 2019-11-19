Something Newsy – Episode 15

This episode features Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Stahl, News Editor Renee Schmiedeberg, and Staff Writer Nyesha Harper. The ladies discuss a few hot topics in the Mesa College dialogue: review a campus bathroom, equality in feminine sanitary products, gender reveal parties, and California's new Assembly Bill 485, or the "adopt don't shop" bill.

Mesa Press Staff|November 19, 2019

