Something Newsy – Episode 15

This episode features Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Stahl, News Editor Renee Schmiedeberg, and Staff Writer Nyesha Harper. The ladies discuss a few hot topics in the Mesa College dialogue: review a campus bathroom, equality in feminine sanitary products, gender reveal parties, and California's new Assembly Bill 485, or the "adopt don't shop" bill.

