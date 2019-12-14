Something Newsy – Episode 17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Is this the I-5 during traffic hour over here? Because this episode features possibly the most students to ever record a single episode of Something Newsy! We start off with thoughts on the apocalypse/climate crisis, veganism, SeaWorld, animals, and finish up with a passionate and comprehensive review of Mesa’s cafeteria food.

Voices:

News Editor – Renee Schmiedeberg

Staff Writer – Lance Nelson

Editor-in-Chief – Stephanie Stahl

Sports Editor – David Doss

Features Editor – Racheal Habon

Photo Editor – Jaqueline Sanchez Rivera

Staff Writer – Alex Aboukhater