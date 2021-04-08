Something Newsy Ep. 25 – Celebrating Women’s History Month
April 8, 2021
March was Women’s History Month and to celebrate, we discussed what it means to be a woman in a position of power and the hardships that come with owning one’s femininity.
Featured this month is:
Rae Zundel, Features Editor
Matthew Martinez, Photo Editor and Staff Writer
Kaitlin Clapinski, Co-Editor-and-Chief
Rae is the Features Editor for The Mesa Press and is currently double majoring in journalism and social/behavioral science. She is passionate about amplifying...
Matthew is starting his 4th year at Mesa College and is planning on transferring next fall in order to finish his degree in journalism. When Matthew isn’t...
Kaitlin Clapinski is currently a sophomore at Mesa College and plans to graduate with an associates degree for transfer this spring. She is a co-editor-in-chief...