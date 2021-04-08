Something Newsy Ep. 25 – Celebrating Women’s History Month

Something+Newsy+Ep.+25+-+Celebrating+Women%27s+History+Month

Rae Zundel, Matthew Martinez, and Kaitlin Clapinski
April 8, 2021

March was Women’s History Month and to celebrate, we discussed what it means to be a woman in a position of power and the hardships that come with owning one’s femininity.

Featured this month is:
Rae Zundel, Features Editor
Matthew Martinez, Photo Editor and Staff Writer
Kaitlin Clapinski, Co-Editor-and-Chief