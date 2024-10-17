The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.
Something Newsy Episode 49

Discussing the impacts of climate change locally
Jeramiah Giehl, Maximus Conkle, Samuel Wotjiwicz, and Fernando Guerra
October 17, 2024

In this episode, Samuel Wotjiwicz, Maximus Conkle, and Fernando Guerra discuss the impacts of climate change locally with host Jeramiah Giehl.

 

Donate to The Mesa Press
$405
$700
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Diego Mesa College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributors
Jeramiah Giehl
Jeramiah Giehl, Podcast Editor
Jeramiah is a second-year Journalism major with plans to transfer to SDSU. As an aspiring journalist, freelance writer, podcaster, and PR/marketing expert, he has a knack for storytelling across various platforms.
Maximus Conkle
Maximus Conkle, Staff Writer
Maximus Conkle who has dropped his chocolate milk in the above photo serves as a Staff Writer for The Mesa Press. He can often be found on various mountain bike paths and playing sports anywhere he can find a game. On top of that he tries his hand in photography and poetry regularly, while also writing his first book.
