Something Newsy Podcast Episode 50 – Part 1

Born and raised in Delaware, Sharay McCain is a proud Navy veteran who has dedicated a significant part of her life to serving her country. In 2020, she embarked on a new chapter by moving to San Diego, a city that has since become her second home. Currently, Sharay McCain is a full time college student, pursuing her academic goals while nurturing a deep seated passion for writing and storytelling. Whether through academic pursuits or creative projects, she is committed to making a meaningful impact and sharing her stories with the world.