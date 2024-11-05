The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Something Newsy Podcast Episode 51 – Part 2

Discussing Dating and Relationships
Jeramiah Giehl, Sharay McCain, Dominic Jones, and Aminah Ouro-Akondo
November 5, 2024

In this episode Sharay, Dom and Aminah along with host and podcast editor Jeramiah discuss Dating and Relationships. This is part 2 of a two part podcast series.

About the Contributors
Jeramiah Giehl
Jeramiah Giehl, Podcast Editor
Jeramiah is a second-year Journalism major with plans to transfer to SDSU. As an aspiring journalist, freelance writer, podcaster, and PR/marketing expert, he has a knack for storytelling across various platforms.
Sharay McCain
Sharay McCain, Staff Writer
Born and raised in Delaware, Sharay McCain is a proud Navy veteran who has dedicated a significant part of her life to serving her country. In 2020, she embarked on a new chapter by moving to San Diego, a city that has since become her second home. Currently, Sharay McCain is a full time college student, pursuing her academic goals while nurturing a deep seated passion for writing and storytelling. Whether through academic pursuits or creative projects, she is committed to making a meaningful impact and sharing her stories with the world.
Dominic Jones
Dominic Jones, Photo/Multimedia Editor
Meet Dominic Jones, the visual mastermind behind The Mesa Press. As the Photo/Multimedia Editor, Dominic turns stories into captivating visual experiences, blending traditional journalism with cutting-edge digital techniques. With a background in freelance photography and videography, he’s on a mission to make every shot legendary. When he’s not behind the lens, he’s busy dreaming up the next big thing in multimedia storytelling.
Aminah Ouro-Akondo
Aminah Ouro-Akondo, Social Media Editor
Greetings everyone, meet Aminah! She is a staff writer and the social media editor for the Mesa Press. She is a Journalism major and hopes to continue her education and earn a bachelor's degree in this field! When she has free time she loves to go to the beach and take long walks at the bay and she is also obsessed with chai tea lattes and carne asada fries!
