Something Newsy: Episode 57

Jennie Sigala Olivo is a journalism major who loves to travel and write whenever she is free. A few words to describe Jennie would be adventurous, courageous, social and hard working. Born and raised in sunny San Diego, during her free time she loves to head to the beach take a swim and play beach volleyball. If she was a season she would be spring the perfect weather bringing the best vibe. Some of her hobbies include journaling, traveling, playing sports and taking pictures. Making sure getting unbiased news and stories out for the world to read and hear about is one of her main priorities.