The Mesa Press
The Mesa Press
Something Newsy: Episode 57

Dylan Hosang, Nayeli Garcia, Jennie Sigala Olivo, and Franco Raul Valdivia
April 30, 2025
In Episode 57 of “Something Newsy,” host Dylan Hosang and Mesa Press staff members Nayeli Garcia, Jennie Sigala Olivo, and Franco Valdivia discuss the issue of “bots” enrolling in online classes.

 

Donate to The Mesa Press
$500
$700
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Diego Mesa College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributors
Dylan Hosang
Dylan Hosang, Photo and Multimedia Editor
Dylan Hosang was born and raised in San Diego County and attended San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) high school, graduating in 2012. He then attended San Diego Mesa College, starting in 2013, and transferred to Sacramento State University where he received a B.A. in Film Studies in 2018. He is now a double major at San Diego Mesa College studying web development and journalism. In his spare time, he enjoys going to Crown Point Park and eating Mexican food in Pacific Beach.
Nayeli Garcia
Nayeli Garcia, Staff Writer
Born and raised in San Diego, Nayeli Garcia is a 3rd year student and journalism major hoping to continue her pursuits at SDSU. In the future she hopes to work in the entertainment field reporting on cinema and music. Her main interests consist of Hip Hop and R&B music and exploring new sights across the city.
Jennie Sigala Olivo
Jennie Sigala Olivo, Staff Writer
Jennie Sigala Olivo is a journalism major who loves to travel and write whenever she is free. A few words to describe Jennie would be adventurous, courageous, social and hard working. Born and raised in sunny San Diego, during her free time she loves to head to the beach take a swim and play beach volleyball. If she was a season she would be spring the perfect weather bringing the best vibe. Some of her hobbies include journaling, traveling, playing sports and taking pictures. Making sure getting unbiased news and stories out for the world to read and hear about is one of her main priorities.
Franco Raul Valdivia
Franco Raul Valdivia, News Editor
Franco is an avid learner with a relentless curiosity for knowledge. Always staying informed on current events, he values being well-versed in global affairs and human advancements. Passionate about both medicine and physics, Franco aspires to major in these fields, and has a desire to understand the intricacies of life and human behavior. Beyond academics, they have a deep love for reading, playing music, and staying active through workouts. Their analytical mindset, creative spirit, and dedication to personal growth make them a well-rounded and driven individual.
