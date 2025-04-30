Something Newsy: Episode 57

Dylan Hosang was born and raised in San Diego County and attended San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) high school, graduating in 2012. He then attended San Diego Mesa College, starting in 2013, and transferred to Sacramento State University where he received a B.A. in Film Studies in 2018. He is now a double major at San Diego Mesa College studying web development and journalism. In his spare time, he enjoys going to Crown Point Park and eating Mexican food in Pacific Beach.
Born and raised in San Diego, Nayeli Garcia is a 3rd year student and journalism major hoping to continue her pursuits at SDSU. In the future she hopes to work in the entertainment field reporting on cinema and music. Her main interests consist of Hip Hop and R&B music and exploring new sights across the city.
Jennie Sigala Olivo is a journalism major who loves to travel and write whenever she is free. A few words to describe Jennie would be adventurous, courageous, social and hard working. Born and raised in sunny San Diego, during her free time she loves to head to the beach take a swim and play beach volleyball. If she was a season she would be spring the perfect weather bringing the best vibe. Some of her hobbies include journaling, traveling, playing sports and taking pictures. Making sure getting unbiased news and stories out for the world to read and hear about is one of her main priorities.
Franco is an avid learner with a relentless curiosity for knowledge. Always staying informed on current events, he values being well-versed in global affairs and human advancements. Passionate about both medicine and physics, Franco aspires to major in these fields, and has a desire to understand the intricacies of life and human behavior. Beyond academics, they have a deep love for reading, playing music, and staying active through workouts. Their analytical mindset, creative spirit, and dedication to personal growth make them a well-rounded and driven individual.
