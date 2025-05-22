The independent student news site of San Diego Mesa College.

Something Newsy – Episode 58

Dylan Hosang, Carlos Valdez, Alexander Ullmann, and Melanie Cruz
May 22, 2025

In Episode 58 of “Something Newsy,” Mesa Press staff members Dylan Hosang, Carlos Valdez, Alexander Ullmann, and Melanie Cruz discuss the impact of the end of the semester on college students’ mental health.

Donate to The Mesa Press
$500
$700
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Diego Mesa College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributors
Dylan Hosang
Dylan Hosang, Photo and Multimedia Editor
Dylan Hosang was born and raised in San Diego County and attended San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) high school, graduating in 2012. He then attended San Diego Mesa College, starting in 2013, and transferred to Sacramento State University where he received a B.A. in Film Studies in 2018. He is now a double major at San Diego Mesa College studying web development and journalism. In his spare time, he enjoys going to Crown Point Park and eating Mexican food in Pacific Beach.
Carlos Valdez
Carlos Valdez, Features Editor
Carlos Valdez is the features editor for the Mesa Press. He is a journalism major who will earn his associates degree then transfer to a four year university for his bachelors. Outside of writing Carlos spends his time playing video games, watching sports, and hanging out with family and friends.
Alexander Ullmann
Alexander Ullmann, Staff Writer
Alex was born in Ukraine and adopted at 18 months old. He grew up in the Bay Area. He’s served in the army for three & a half years as a reconnaissance infantry soldier. Now currently in college to obtain a bachelor’s degree and play football.
Melanie Cruz
Melanie Cruz, Staff Writer
Melanie Cruz is a second-year journalism student at San Diego Mesa College. She aspires to transfer to a four-year university, with NYU and UC Irvine among her top choices. Passionate about writing in all forms, Melanie is thrilled to contribute to The Mesa Press. Beyond academics, she enjoys quality time with her two younger brothers, playing basketball and volleyball, traveling, and hanging out with friends.
